Disposable Garbage Bags Market to register a growth of USD 1.36 billion at a CAGR of 5.03%|Rise in demand from commercial end-users is a key driver | Technavio

Our research report on "Disposable garbage bags market – Forecast and Analysis Report 2021-202 5 " has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the usage during the forecast period.

Disposable garbage bags market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 4.31%

Key market segments: Distribution channel (offline and online), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA)

, APAC, , , and MEA) Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC – 38%

Disposable Garbage Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.31 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alcoa Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., Four Star Plastics, Green Legacy LLC, Harwal Group, Heyuan Ruijian Plastic Products Co. Ltd., International Plastics Inc., Novplasta s.r.o., TERDEX GmbH, and The Clorox Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Disposable garbage bags market trend

Increasing sales through online distribution channel

There has been a growth in the number of websites offering a wide range of disposable garbage bags which is boosting the demand for these products. Moreover, e-retailing of disposable garbage bags and various other products is gaining popularity due to being a more cost-effective and time-saving process of products purchase. In addition, most of the international and regional vendors of disposable garbage bags sell their products online, as this helps in enhancing their brand image and product promotion as well. Also, online prices are comparatively lower than the offline market prices. Thus, online sales is estimated to elevate the growth of disposable garbage bags during the forecast period.

Disposable garbage bags market challenge

Availability of alternate solutions

Various traditional household composting methods (pile composting, sheet composting, pit composting, vermicomposting, and others), presence of composting bins/composters in houses, usage of food waste disposers, use of gunny bags made of wire, thread, or paper, and other trashing methods act as alternative solutions for the disposable garbage bags. Furthermore, organized civic waste collection system set by various municipalities and availability of composters made by local communities and other government bodies are estimated to hamper the global disposable garbage bags market during the forecast period.

Key market vendors insights

The disposable garbage bags market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Alcoa Corp.

Berry Global Group Inc.

Four Star Plastics

Green Legacy LLC

Harwal Group

Heyuan Ruijian Plastic Products Co. Ltd.

International Plastics Inc.

Novplasta s.r.o.

TERDEX GmbH

The Clorox Co.

Key Segment Analysis by Distribution Channel

Offline

The offline segment will be significant in the market share growth of disposable garbage bags during the forecast period. The disposable garbage bags are easily made available via. many organized and unorganized retail stores such as hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, and departmental stores. Moreover, these offline retail stores are expected to account for the maximum sales of disposable garbage bags during the forecast period.

Online

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 38% of the global disposable garbage bags market share growth during the forecast period. China is the major market for disposable garbage bags in APAC.

The increasing awareness about the benefits of using disposable garbage bags in highly populated countries like China, India, and Indonesia is expected to boost the disposable garbage bags market in the region.

