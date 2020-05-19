Disposable Gloves Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 14% by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Disposable Gloves Market Report. Disposable gloves market size to cross $29 billion, growing at a CAGR of over 14% by 2025.

The global disposable gloves market is highly competitive. Innovations, sustainability, and regulatory adherence constitute three pillars for the disposable gloves market success. Factors such as the growth in the aging population, awareness of infection prevention standards, and expansion of healthcare infrastructure are the major factors contributing to market growth. However, growth in medical tourism, advancement in surgical techniques and medical equipment, increase in public and private investments and government initiatives, the onset of pandemic diseases, and the rise in chronic diseases are other drivers stimulating the demand for disposable gloves.

The demand for medical gloves has surged up rapidly in countries such as the UK, China, the US, India, Iran, and Italy due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The disease has increased the importance of hygiene among individuals. The market landscape of disposable gloves, which are fast turning into retail commodities, is expected to be accelerated.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Nitrile disposable gloves segment dominated over 50% market share in 2019 and expected to add approximately $9 billion by 2025.

2. Powder-free segment was the largest segment in 2019 and is likely to add over 200 billion-unit shipments by 2025.

3. Examination gloves are expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period.

4. Despite the stringent regulations, vinyl gloves are preferred in low risk environments and household activities owing to its affordable prices.

5. North America dominated the industrial gloves segment, which is expected to pose an absolute growth of over 70% by 2025.

6. While the per capita consumption of gloves has surged around 15% in US during 2016-2019, it has jumped over 50% owing to COVID-19 in China.

7. With a production capacity of around 75 billion gloves, Top Glove continues to dominate the industry with a market share of around 25%.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, form, end-user, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 5 key vendors and 18 other vendors

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the disposable gloves market during the forecast period:

Outbreak of Pandemic Diseases

Preference for Nitrile Gloves

Growth in Cleanroom Technology

Increased Awareness toward Personal Hygiene

The study considers the present scenario of the disposable gloves market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Disposable Gloves Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by type, form, end-user, distribution, and geography. Latex gloves are traditional but widely preferred in the industry. A wide preference and adoption in medical, industrial, food, automotive, and other manufacturing industries is the major driver behind the dominance of the segment. However, one of the major challenges confronted by latex gloves manufacturers is price fluctuations based on the price of raw materials and the increasing demand for latex-free disposable gloves from developed countries.

The medical industry is the major end-user for nitrile gloves as it is certified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their application. The existing trend of using latex-free products among end-users is expected to fuel the demand for nitrile products in the medical industry.

The powered segment, which dominates healthcare, dental, food and beverage services, and automotive end-users, has been significantly limited in scope in the last five years. With regulatory agencies such as the FDA banning the use of powdered disposable gloves for the medical industry, the segment is likely to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the development of polymer coating technology and powderless gloves is highly affecting the sale of powered models.

The global disposable medical gloves market is the major end-use application, which includes examination and surgical gloves. With the growing number of surgeries and cosmetic procedures, the surgical gloves market size is expected to generate an incremental sale of 36.54 billion units during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% in terms of revenue. The growth in medical tourism in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, India, and Singapore can substantially lead to the growth of surgical supplies. Further, the rise in the aging population, chronic illness, expansion of healthcare facilities is driving medical gloves demand.

Disposable gloves have been approaching the status of retail commodities, which increase their visibility and availability in traditional stores such as hypermarkets and online channels. Drug stores and pharmacies remain a significant mode of distribution. They also act as a sales medium, alongside B2B collaborations for clinics, hospitals, and nursing homes.

Segmentation by Type

Latex

Nitrile

Vinyl

Neoprene

Others

Segmentation by Form

Powder

Powder-free

Segmentation by End-user

Medical

Surgical



Examination

Non-medical

Industrial



Chemical



Food



Others

Segmentation by Distribution

B2B/Institutional

Retail

Others

Insights by Geography

North America accounted for over 30% of the total volume consumption in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The scope of growth remains high in the medical & healthcare, automotive, construction, household applications, and food processing industries. A highly sophisticated food processing industry in the region is supporting the growth of vinyl and food-grade gloves.

In countries such as the US, where the market has been well established, the upcoming competition in the market will be based on offering sustainable products with minimum impact on the environment. The rise in the aging population, which requires special care, drives investments in the healthcare segment in North America.

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Insights by Vendors

The disposable gloves industry is highly competitive, with more than 150 recognized vendors across the globe. Factors such as comfort, dexterity, safety, comfort, and price can play a major role in determining the demand and penetration of gloves in the market. Innovation serves as the key differentiator through which brands can capitalize on the competitive trend prevalent in the market.

Top Glove is one of the leading vendors in the market. Top glove market segmentation focuses on sustainability and business partnerships. Global collaborations and mergers and acquisitions are helping companies to increase their global footprints. Vendors need to engage with market trends and demands constantly.

Major Vendors

Top Glove

Kossan

Hartalega

Rubberex

Ansell

Other vendors include - Kimberly-Clark, Kanam, Unigloves, Ammex, Supermax, The Glove Company, Cardinal Health, Molnlycke, Dynarex, Medline, SAS Safety Corp., Showa, Venom Steel, Adenna, WinMed Group, MedPride, Infitec Gloves, and Superior Glove.

