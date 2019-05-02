Disposable Gloves Market to Reach US$18.737 Bn by 2026, due to Growing Awareness Regarding Ill-effects of Using Contaminated Gloves to Provide a Strong Impetus to Global Market, Noted TMR

ALBANY, NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The key players leading in the global disposable gloves market are Granberg AS, Ansell Limited, Latexx Partners Berhad, and Hartalega Holdings Berhad. A key firm, Top Glove Corporation Bhd in 2018, took over Aspion Sdn Bhd, a leading manufacturer of surgical gloves, headquartered in Malaysia. With this acquisition the firm included three more manufacturing services, along with 75 production lines. They contributed the capacity of 4.77 Bn gloves pieces annually to its commercial unit.

According to Transparency Market research (TMR), the global disposable gloves market is expected to project a steady CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026. In 2017, the market was estimated worth US$10.420 Bn.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=511

On the basis of material, natural rubber segment is dominating the global disposable gloves market. Natural rubber-based disposable gloves segment is a most preferred choice among the other material in developing nations owing to the lesser price and high comfort. However, the segment of nitrile-based disposable gloves is foreseen to surpass the former disposable gloves segment in the forthcoming years.

Based on region, in 2017, North America led the global disposable gloves market trailed by Asia Pacific and Europe. A growth in healthcare sector and rise in per capita income with respect to healthcare in the US are among the major factors fueling the growth of North America disposable gloves market.

Request a Sample of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=511

Improved Healthcare Facilities to Contribute in Market Growth

Doctors and other medical practitioners are exposed to various types of virus and bacteria on a regular basis. These pathogens can be harmful for human health. Disposable gloves provide ample protection from these toxic elements by reducing the chances of their entry into the human body through touch. The healthcare sector in the past few years has been concentrating on precautions and remedies for ailments such as SRAS and H1N1 flu.

Rising awareness regarding healthcare and common chronic diseases across the globe is a major factor propelling the development in global disposable gloves market. Increasing health threats have also resulted in the imposing of advanced regulations and standards in the healthcare sector by several governments. This leads to a surged demand in global disposable gloves market in the upcoming years.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Industry Expert: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=511

Moreover, improved medical facilities are also foreseen as a substantial factor behind growth of disposable gloves market. Besides, increasing population, rise in income levels, along with increased levels of awareness standards in several developing nations are among the key contributing factors to inundate the development of disposable gloves market in the upcoming years.

Fluctuation in Cost of Raw Material to Hamper Market Demand

Disposable gloves are used extensively in the food and beverages sector in the past few years. Furthermore, the food safety has also become an important issue for buyers and players. The safety gloves are also in demand in order to safeguard and skin from injuries, along with preventing health risks from contaminated. This is an add-on in the growth of disposable gloves market.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=511

Synthetic and natural rubbers are the basic raw materials used in making of disposable gloves. Since, natural rubber is also in huge demand in tire industry, that utilizes 70% of the overall natural rubber supply, it hinders the market demand for disposable gloves as well. Additionally, variation in price of raw materials is another factor pulling down the growth in disposable gloves market.

The data and information presented is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled "Disposable Gloves Market (Material - Natural Rubber, Vinyl, Nitrile, Neoprene; End user - Medical, Food and Beverages, Agriculture, Metal Fabrication, Automotive, Chemicals) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026."

Browse Press Release at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/disposable-gloves-market.htm

The global Disposable Gloves Market is segmented as follows:

Material

Natural Rubber

Vinyl

Nitrile

Neoprene

Others

End-user

Medical

Food & Beverages

Agriculture

Metal Fabrication

Automotive

Chemicals

Others

Global Disposable Gloves Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse More Consumer Goods & Services Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Luggage Market - http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/luggage-market.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/luggage-market.html Bath Bomb Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bath-bomb-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bath-bomb-market.html Fishing Nets Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fishing-nets-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fishing-nets-market.html Industrial Workwear Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/industrial-workwear-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research