Disposable Gloves Market to record USD 4.7 Bn growth, Personal Products Market to be parent market - Technavio

Nov 07, 2022, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global disposable gloves market has been categorized as a part of the global personal products market within the global household and personal products market. The parent global personal products market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and the production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. Technavio calculates the global household and personal products market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers of these products.
The global disposable gloves market is expected to grow by USD 4.7 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2021 and 2026.
Disposable Gloves Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The disposable gloves market report covers the following areas:
- Disposable Gloves Market Size
- Disposable Gloves Market Trends
- Disposable Gloves Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies Rising health concerns boosting market growth as one of the prime reasons driving the Disposable Gloves Market growth during the next few years.
Disposable Gloves Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape
The global disposable gloves market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and regional players. International vendors have established a presence in the region with broad product offerings, reliability, brand recognition, and greater resources and economic opportunities. Regional vendors have well-established distribution networks that serve a large customer base. With a large number of vendors entering the market, it is expected that the global disposable gloves market will witness significant growth during the forecast period.
AMMEX Corp., B. Braun SE, Bunzl Plc, Cardinal Health Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Rubberex Corp. M Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Smart Glove Corp Sdn Bhd, Supermax Corp. Berhad, Unigloves UK Ltd., YTY Industry Holdings Berhad, Ansell Ltd., Top Glove Corp. Bhd, Dynarex Corp., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, and Kimberly Clark Corp. are among some of the major market participants.
Disposable Gloves Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The disposable gloves market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Medical: The medical disposable gloves segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness about hygiene and safety, and the presence of global and small-scale local vendors are the factors driving the growth of the segment. Also, the wide availability and affordability of disposable gloves contribute to increased demand from the medical segment.
- Non-medical
- Geography
- APAC: APAC will account for 49% market share. The regional market is influenced by factors such as rising healthcare costs, an increase in infectious and chronic diseases, stringent laws governing the use of personal protective equipment, and increased demand for disposable medical gloves. Additionally, growing hygiene and safety concerns, the development of new production techniques, and the introduction of latex infection and temperature- and tear-resistant gloves are increasing the adoption of disposable gloves in the region.
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Disposable Gloves Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist disposable gloves market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the disposable gloves market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the disposable gloves market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of disposable gloves market vendors
|
Disposable Gloves Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 4.7 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.4
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 49%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AMMEX Corp., B. Braun SE, Bunzl Plc, Cardinal Health Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Rubberex Corp. M Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Smart Glove Corp Sdn Bhd, Supermax Corp. Berhad, Unigloves UK Ltd., YTY Industry Holdings Berhad, Ansell Ltd., Top Glove Corp. Bhd, Dynarex Corp., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, and Kimberly Clark Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
