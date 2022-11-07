Disposable Gloves Market to record USD 4.7 Bn growth, Personal Products Market to be parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global disposable gloves market has been categorized as a part of the global personal products market within the global household and personal products market. The parent global personal products market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and the production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. Technavio calculates the global household and personal products market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers of these products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Disposable Gloves Market 2022-2026

The global disposable gloves market is expected to grow by USD 4.7 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2021 and 2026. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Free PDF sample report

Disposable Gloves Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The disposable gloves market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies Rising health concerns boosting market growth as one of the prime reasons driving the Disposable Gloves Market growth during the next few years.

Disposable Gloves Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global disposable gloves market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and regional players. International vendors have established a presence in the region with broad product offerings, reliability, brand recognition, and greater resources and economic opportunities. Regional vendors have well-established distribution networks that serve a large customer base. With a large number of vendors entering the market, it is expected that the global disposable gloves market will witness significant growth during the forecast period.

AMMEX Corp., B. Braun SE, Bunzl Plc, Cardinal Health Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Rubberex Corp. M Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Smart Glove Corp Sdn Bhd, Supermax Corp. Berhad, Unigloves UK Ltd., YTY Industry Holdings Berhad, Ansell Ltd., Top Glove Corp. Bhd, Dynarex Corp., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, and Kimberly Clark Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Disposable Gloves Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The disposable gloves market is segmented as below:

End-user

Medical: The medical disposable gloves segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness about hygiene and safety, and the presence of global and small-scale local vendors are the factors driving the growth of the segment. Also, the wide availability and affordability of disposable gloves contribute to increased demand from the medical segment.



Non-medical

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 49% market share. The regional market is influenced by factors such as rising healthcare costs, an increase in infectious and chronic diseases, stringent laws governing the use of personal protective equipment, and increased demand for disposable medical gloves. Additionally, growing hygiene and safety concerns, the development of new production techniques, and the introduction of latex infection and temperature- and tear-resistant gloves are increasing the adoption of disposable gloves in the region.



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

Disposable Gloves Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist disposable gloves market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the disposable gloves market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the disposable gloves market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of disposable gloves market vendors

Disposable Gloves Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.4 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMMEX Corp., B. Braun SE, Bunzl Plc, Cardinal Health Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Rubberex Corp. M Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Smart Glove Corp Sdn Bhd, Supermax Corp. Berhad, Unigloves UK Ltd., YTY Industry Holdings Berhad, Ansell Ltd., Top Glove Corp. Bhd, Dynarex Corp., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, and Kimberly Clark Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Non-medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Non-medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Non-medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AMMEX Corp.

Exhibit 93: AMMEX Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: AMMEX Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: AMMEX Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 Ansell Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Ansell Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Ansell Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Ansell Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Ansell Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Ansell Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Bunzl Plc

Exhibit 101: Bunzl Plc - Overview



Exhibit 102: Bunzl Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Bunzl Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Bunzl Plc - Segment focus

10.6 Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Exhibit 105: Hartalega Holdings Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 106: Hartalega Holdings Berhad - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Hartalega Holdings Berhad - Key offerings

10.7 Kimberly Clark Corp.

Exhibit 108: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Exhibit 113: Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 114: Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd - Key offerings

10.9 Semperit AG Holding

Exhibit 116: Semperit AG Holding - Overview



Exhibit 117: Semperit AG Holding - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Semperit AG Holding - Key news



Exhibit 119: Semperit AG Holding - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Semperit AG Holding - Segment focus

10.10 Supermax Corp. Berhad

Exhibit 121: Supermax Corp. Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 122: Supermax Corp. Berhad - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Supermax Corp. Berhad - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Supermax Corp. Berhad - Segment focus

10.11 Top Glove Corp. Bhd

Exhibit 125: Top Glove Corp. Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 126: Top Glove Corp. Bhd - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Top Glove Corp. Bhd - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Top Glove Corp. Bhd - Segment focus

10.12 YTY Industry Holdings Berhad

Exhibit 129: YTY Industry Holdings Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 130: YTY Industry Holdings Berhad - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: YTY Industry Holdings Berhad - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

