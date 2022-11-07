Disposable Incontinence Products Market Size to Grow by USD 3 Bn, Driven by Growing Prevalence of Physical and Medical Conditions Leading to Urinary Incontinence - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global disposable incontinence products market growth will be driven by the growing prevalence of physical and medical conditions leading to urinary incontinence. Factors such as neurological disorders, such as diabetes, Parkinson's disease, arthritis, pregnancy, spinal injury, and menopause, can damage certain nerves. This can lead to urinary incontinence. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), four in ten women in the US develop urinary incontinence during pregnancy. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Disposable Incontinence Products Market 2022-2026

The disposable incontinence products market size is expected to grow by USD 3 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. View FREE Sample Report

Disposable Incontinence Products Market: Market Trend

Product innovations are a key trend in the market. They have led to the development of comfortable, disposable incontinence products, including adult diapers with enhanced fluid absorption and retention properties. Vendors are introducing advanced disposable incontinence products. For instance, in June 2021, Ontex developed a smart solution with a transmitter and a printed sensor for diapers and an application for mobile devices. This helps determine the risk of leakage and the saturation level. Such product innovations are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Disposable Incontinence Products Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the disposable incontinence products market by product (protective incontinence garments, urinary catheters, and urinary bags) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

North America is expected to lead the disposable incontinence products market during the forecast period. The region will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of physical and medical conditions leading to urinary incontinence. However, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the disposable incontinence products market in the region.

Learn about the contribution of each region summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions in this report. Buy Now for detailed information about region-wise and country-wise market growth

Disposable Incontinence Products Market: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global disposable incontinence products market as a part of the global healthcare supplies market. The parent market primarily covers manufacturers of medical products, including all categories of supplies, such as consumables, and disposables, such as syringes, safety needles, and catheters. The global healthcare supplies market covers products and companies engaged in the R&D of a variety of product categories spanned across medical consumables that are used for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

Disposable Medical Supplies Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (hospital and clinics, ASCs, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth in the hospitals and clinics segment will be significant.

Disposable Gloves Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (medical and non-medical) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth in the medical segment will be significant.

Disposable Incontinence Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, Italy, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABENA AS, Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Domtar Corp., First Quality Enterprises Inc., Fujian Time and Tianhe Industrial Co. Ltd., Gottlieb Binder GmbH & Co. KG, Kimberly Clark Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Kyna Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Medline Industries LP, New Yifa Group, Oji Holdings Corp., Ontex BV, Paul Hartmann AG, and Unicharm Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Protective incontinence garments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Protective incontinence garments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Protective incontinence garments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Protective incontinence garments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Protective incontinence garments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Urinary catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Urinary catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Urinary catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Urinary catheters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Urinary catheters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Urinary bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Urinary bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Urinary bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Urinary bags - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Urinary bags - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj

Exhibit 93: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 94: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Key news



Exhibit 96: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Key offerings

10.4 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 97: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Berry Global Group Inc.

Exhibit 102: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 107: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Domtar Corp.

Exhibit 112: Domtar Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Domtar Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Domtar Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 First Quality Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 115: First Quality Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: First Quality Enterprises Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: First Quality Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Gottlieb Binder GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 118: Gottlieb Binder GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 119: Gottlieb Binder GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Gottlieb Binder GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.10 Kimberly Clark Corp.

Exhibit 121: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Koch Industries Inc.

Exhibit 126: Koch Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Koch Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Koch Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Koch Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Unicharm Corp.

Exhibit 130: Unicharm Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Unicharm Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Unicharm Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Unicharm Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio