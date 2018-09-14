Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2018-2022: The United States - Hospital Will Remain the Top Market; Home Healthcare Will Grow the Fastest

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

U.S. demand for disposable medical supplies is projected to rise 4.1% per year to $67 billion in 2022.

Infection Prevention Needs and Aging Demographics Drive Demand for Disposable Medical Supplies



Aging demographics and evolving epidemiological trends will underlie gains by promoting a rise in the volume of surgical, outpatient, and homecare activity and by keeping hospital admissions and inpatient days at high levels. Disposable medical supplies will continue to serve a broad range of healthcare applications based on infection prevention, performance, and convenience advantages. However, most products will remain subject to cost containment pressures, which will moderate growth in their demand value.

Drug Delivery Products Will Lead Sales, Sales Growth and Applications



Uses in surgery, emergency care, and pharmaceutical therapy will keep drug delivery products the top-selling and fastest growing group of disposable medical supplies. Among these items, infusion devices designed to protect patients and healthcare staff from infection during IV administration will account for the largest share of demand. Safety-engineered prefillable syringes and inhalers for the delivery of chronic care and emergency therapies will also fare well in the marketplace, generating billions of dollars in revenues. Among all drug delivery disposables, single-use dialysis devices will post the fastest growth in demand value as aging demographic patterns lead to an expanding number of patients.

Other Highlights



Wound Management Disposables Will Experience Changing Demand Patterns

Infection Prevention Benefits and Disease Trends Will Boost Sales of Many Other Disposables

Hospital Will Remain the Top Market; Home Healthcare Will Grow the Fastest

Study Coverage



This study presents historical data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and forecasts for 2022 by product (drug delivery disposables, wound management supplies, nonwoven medical goods, and other) and market (hospitals, home healthcare, outpatient facilities, physicians' offices, skilled nursing homes, dental offices, and other).

The study also examines overall healthcare trends and evaluates the market shares and competitive positions of industry players including Becton Dickinson, Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, 3M, Baxter International, and B. Braun Medical.

