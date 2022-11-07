Disposable Plates Market Size to Grow by USD 1.1 Bn, Robust Growth of QSRs to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Plates Market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Disposable Plates Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the disposable plates market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.1 billion.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The robust growth of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) is driving market growth. China is a major contributor to the growth of the disposable plates market share in APAC owing to the high penetration of fast-food restaurants and the rising adoption of online food delivery platforms. Emerging economies are expected to record significant growth in the market owing to the high penetration of the QSR industry. QSRs and fast-food restaurants are the main end-users of disposable plates, which is expected to increase their sales during the forecast period.

is a major contributor to the growth of the disposable plates market share in APAC owing to the high penetration of fast-food restaurants and the rising adoption of online food delivery platforms. Emerging economies are expected to record significant growth in the market owing to the high penetration of the QSR industry. QSRs and fast-food restaurants are the main end-users of disposable plates, which is expected to increase their sales during the forecast period. Market Challenge: The lack of quality and high costs of raw materials are challenging market growth. The high demand for wood pulp from emerging economies in Asia , Africa , and the Middle East , is leading to an increase in the prices of disposable plates. Paper pulp manufacturers are unable to keep up with the demand from paper manufacturers due to the rising demand for wood pulp and the declining availability of forest resources. Thus, the fluctuating cost of raw materials may limit the disposable plates market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the offline segment will be a significant contribution to market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, discount stores, convenience stores, and takeout stores. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are popular distribution channels for disposable plates.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the disposable plates market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Be Green Packaging - The company offers disposable plates such as disposable plates of 6 inch, 9 inch, and 10 inch.

CKF Inc. - The company offers disposable plates such as Royal Chinet Platter Flower and Leaf.

D&W Fine Pack LLC - The company offers disposable plates such as Plate Comb Black Pearl.

Dart Container Corp. - The company offers disposable plates such as solo paper dinnerware.

DOpla Spa - The company offers disposable plates such as paper and cardboard round plates.

Conservia Ecocraft India Pvt. Ltd.

Boardlink

BOLLANT Industries Pvt. Ltd

Duni AB

Fast Plast A/S

Genpak LLC

Green Twigs UK Ltd.

HOSTI GmbH

Hotpack Packaging LLC

Huhtamaki Oyj

Koch Industries Inc.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc

Poppies Europe Ltd.

Reynolds Consumer Product Inc.

Vegware Ltd.

Disposable Plates Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Be Green Packaging, Boardlink, BOLLANT Industries Pvt. Ltd, CKF Inc., Conservia Ecocraft India Pvt. Ltd., D and W Fine Pack LLC, Dart Container Corp., DOpla Spa, Duni AB, Fast Plast A/S, Genpak LLC, Green Twigs UK Ltd., HOSTI GmbH, Hotpack Packaging LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, Koch Industries Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc, Poppies Europe Ltd., Reynolds Consumer Product Inc., and Vegware Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

