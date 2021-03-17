Disposable Respiratory Masks Market to Grow by USD 1.85 Billion during 2021-2025|Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co. and Ambu AS|Technavio

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Disposable Respiratory Masks Market Analysis Report by Product (LMA and Facemasks) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".





The disposable respiratory masks market is driven by the increasing number of surgical cases. In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and contagious diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the disposable respiratory masks market.

With the increase in the prevalence of chronic conditions, there has been a rise in the number of surgical procedures. Disposable facemasks are recommended for surgeons and nurses during surgical procedures. People who visit hospitals should also use disposable facemasks as a precaution to avoid cross-contamination. Increasing surgical cases drive the demand for protective devices such as disposable facemasks. Disposable LMAs are widely used by hospitals and clinics for safety and reduction of chances of developing an infection. Thus, the increasing number of surgical cases is anticipated to drive the global disposable respiratory masks market during the forecast period.

Major Five Disposable Respiratory Masks Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates business through Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers disposable respiratory masks under the brands, Aura, VFLex, and others.

Ambu AS

Ambu AS operates business through Visualisation, Anaesthesia, and Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics. The company offers disposable face masks with check-valve for use with manual and automatic resuscitators and ventilators.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. operates business through Pharmaceutical and Medical. The company offers surgical N95 respirators masks that have a filter efficiency level of 95 percent or more against particulate aerosols free of oil.

Hafele GmbH and Co. KG

Hafele GmbH and Co. KG operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers an N95 valved particulate respirator which offers a continuous loop latex-free head strap and is metal-free.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates business through Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company offers an N95 disposable mask which has a unique shape design and extra smooth foam strip inside the mask.

Disposable Respiratory Masks Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

LMA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Facemasks - size and forecast 2020-2025

Disposable Respiratory Masks Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

SOURCE Technavio