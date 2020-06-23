Disposable Syringes Market Value Surpass US$ 11,700 Mn 2027

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The disposable syringes market is projected to reach value of around US$ 11,700 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% in terms of revenue from 2020 – 2027.

Disposable syringes are used for various applications, mainly for the recovery of blood, insulin injections, vaccinations and treatments of anesthesia. There are different types of syringes which the medical professional may use depending on the application. The best way to prevent infection is by using disposable syringes. Most pathogens cause infections if the the syringes are not sanitized before use. In rural or undeveloped environments, where injections are not normally directed by a medical practitioner, unsterilized needles are especially a cause of a health issue. Therefore, disposable syringes are recommended to avoid the possibility of blood-borne infections.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

North America accounts for large market share of global disposable syringes market due to rising diabetes patients and increasing presence of healthcare infrastructure. According to American Diabetes Association (ADA), diabetes accounted for about 5% of Americans, while about 1.25 million the U.S. children and adults had Type 1 diabetes in 2018. Taking insulin is an important technique for millions of diabetes-treated individuals and injecting with a syringe is the most common method for insulin delivery in the U.S. In addition, chronic diseases are growing in the U.S. and are increasing the demand of disposable syringes to expand in the country. Owing to the above factors market growth over the forecast period is anticipated to be high.

Market dynamics

Increasing activities by various NGOs and health organizations to raise awareness of the use of disposables syringes, prevention of infectious disease spread and increasing demand for injectable drugs are the main factors for the growth of the market for disposables syringes. Safety syringes are well known and available in global markets, with the emphasis on minimizing needlestick infections being ever more relevant factors that fuel growth in the market. As standardized precautions and safety-conscious needle designs have been adopted, these injuries have declined. In addition, increasing cases of needlestick injuries, which is likely to fuel the market for safety syringes. These benefits have contributed to the growing usage of injectable drugs and the subsequent development of the global demand for disposable syringes. Furthermore, the growing demand for vaccines in developing regions is expected to boost the sales of syringes, particularly disposable syringes. The market growth is expected to be hampered by the R&D of formulations that enable oral delivery of injectables. For instance, in April 2020, i2O Therapeutics, Inc., a startup corporation that has developed a technology that enables oral delivery of treatment which is traditionally delivered intravenously. In addition, increasing concerns regarding the accumulation of medical waste is likley to restrict business expansion. According to the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, in 2018, more than 2 million tons of medical waste was produced. A increasing demand for retractable syringes is expected to provide lucrative market players with growth opportunities. Automatic retractable syringes avoid injury to needlesticks and improve waste disposal safety. In addition, the increasing geriatric population is projected to lead to the business growth. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the geriatric population in US is projected to reach 77 million by 2034.

Disposable syringes provide additional medical care and protection. The use of disposable syringes raises the issue of diagnosis and decreases the risk of surface care for a significant percentage of patients. These factors together contribute to the global market growth. 60% of injectable biologic drugs are the reason for such a large market share in the disposable syringe market. For instance, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved Dupilumab which are considerably more effective than other methods of therapeutic intake for moderate-severe asthma injectable drugs.

The global disposable syringes market includes prominent players such as UltiMed, Inc, Covidien, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Retractable Technologies, Inc, Wolf, Fresenius Kabi AG, Baxter International, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Novo Nordisk, Flextronics International Vita Needle Company, Henke-Sass,, Braun Medical, Inc., and others.

Recent Developments

In September 2019 , Novo Nordisk and Medtronic to integrate diabetes technology

, Novo Nordisk and Medtronic to integrate diabetes technology In October 2019 : Medtech company launches new two-step disposable autoinjector

: Medtech company launches new two-step disposable autoinjector In November 2019 , Becton Dickinson Launches BD Intevia 1mL Disposable Autoinjector

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

General Syringes

Specialized Syringes

Safety Syringes

Pre-filled Syringes

Others

By Application

Immunization Injections

Therapeutic Injections

By End-Use

Hospitals

Blood collection centers

Diabetic centers

Veterinary Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

