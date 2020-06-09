DisposeRx Adds New Community Outreach Partners to Stop Prescription Drug Abuse

SANFORD, N.C., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its commitment to stop opioid abuse, DisposeRx, Inc. further expanded its Community Outreach program, partnering with seven new organizations in May. DisposeRx is now working with 256 organizations by distributing packets of its non-toxic, safe solution for the disposal of unused or expired medications along with education materials throughout the country.

"Today we recognize our newest Community Outreach partners as we also celebrate what would have been the 75th birthday of our beloved founder Dr. John Holaday, who was tragically killed in a random and senseless act of gun violence last fall," said William Simpson, President, DisposeRx. "One of John's many legacies is our Community Outreach program. At the signing of the SUPPORT Act at the White House in October 2018, John pledged to donate enough DisposeRx packets to eliminate 10 million opioid pills to prevent misuse, abuse and diversion. Thanks to our Community Outreach partners, we are making good on John's pledge."

DisposeRx welcomes its newest Community Outreach partners:

"In 2017, an estimated 18 million people misused medications such as prescription opioids, depressants and stimulants, and safe disposal of these medications is critical to fighting this problem," said Ann Hamlin, Vice President of Scientific Affairs at DisposeRx. "The national health and economic crisis is leading to increased prescribing of some medications such as those used for treatment of anxiety and experts anticipate this issue will only be exacerbated. Our Community Outreach partners are working tirelessly on the front lines to save lives and encourage disposal of unused or expired medications through education and making available packets for at-home disposal."

Charitable organizations, faith-based groups and foundations that would like to participate in the DisposeRx Community Outreach program can complete this short application for consideration.

About DisposeRx Packets

DisposeRx at-home medication disposal packets are comprised of materials that are FDA-approved for oral medications and provide a simple, convenient and effective solution for the disposal of unused or expired medications. The active ingredient in the medication is chemically and physically sequestered in a polymer gel when water and the DisposeRx powder are added to a prescription vial and shaken. Patients can use the patented product with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids and powders and can then throw away the vial in the household trash.

About DisposeRx, Inc.

DisposeRx, Inc., a North Carolina-based company, is dedicated to decreasing the risks of drug diversion, overdoses, suicides, accidental poisonings and antibiotic resistance by facilitating medication management behavior change and eradicating the misuse of leftover medications. DisposeRx's market-leading, patented drug disposal packets and education programs are currently available at almost 50% of retail pharmacies and through 90% of the wholesale pharmacy and medical distributors across the nation. For more information, visit DisposeRx.com.

