DisposeRx Expands Community Outreach Program with 10 New Partners

SANFORD, N.C., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the opioid epidemic is exacerbated by COVID-19, addiction support organizations, civic groups, churches, foundations, health departments, law enforcement agencies and many others continue the important work to stop opioid abuse. To assist in these efforts DisposeRx, Inc., developer of market-leading, patented drug disposal packets, has grown its Community Outreach program adding 10 new partners last month.

DisposeRx now works with 266 organizations throughout the country by donating packets of its simple at-home medication disposal solution and providing education materials on the importance of safe medication management.



"Our Community Outreach partners never cease to amaze us with the creative ways they are distributing our product—especially during this pandemic," said Ann Hamlin, vice president of Scientific Affairs for DisposeRx. "They all understand that prompt and proper medication disposal is more important than ever, and we appreciate the opportunity to work with them to build their programs."

About DisposeRx Packets

DisposeRx at-home medication disposal packets are comprised of materials that are FDA-approved for oral medications and provide a simple, convenient and effective solution for the disposal of unused or expired medications. The active ingredient in the medication is chemically and physically sequestered in a polymer gel when water and the DisposeRx powder are added to a prescription vial and shaken. Patients can use the patented product with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids and powders and can then throw away the vial in the household trash.

About DisposeRx, Inc.

DisposeRx, Inc., a North Carolina-based company, is dedicated to decreasing the risks of drug diversion, overdoses, suicides, accidental poisonings and antibiotic resistance by facilitating medication management behavior change and eradicating the misuse of leftover medications. DisposeRx's market-leading, patented drug disposal packets and education programs are currently available at almost 50% of retail pharmacies and through 90% of the wholesale pharmacy and medical distributors across the nation. For more information, visit DisposeRx.com.

