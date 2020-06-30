DisposeRx Launches New Program to Help Health Plans Address Opioid Crisis

SANFORD, N.C., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health plans are playing a leadership role in combatting the nation's opioid crisis due to growing concerns around medication misuse, addiction and overdoses. To help health insurance providers in these efforts, DisposeRx, Inc., the product leader in at-home medication disposal solutions, has created a new education and engagement program.

"Member safety is of utmost concern to health plans and as such many have invested heavily in prevention, wellness and member engagement programs," said William Simpson, president, DisposeRx. "Building on the success of our medication disposal programs with a number of health insurance providers over the past two years, our new comprehensive offering can be customized by plans to meet their specific program needs and objectives."

The new offering includes the following programs:

Member Engagement —Health plans distribute DisposeRx packets via mail to members annually or to members receiving a certain class of drugs (includes Safe Medication Management messaging and education).

—Health plans distribute DisposeRx packets via mail to members annually or to members receiving a certain class of drugs (includes Safe Medication Management messaging and education). Clinical Engagement —Health plans make packets and education materials available to members via physician practices, providers and case/care managers.

—Health plans make packets and education materials available to members via physician practices, providers and case/care managers. Community Engagement —Health plans support local community events by promoting prompt and proper medication disposal through donations of packets, such as around DEA Take Back Days.

—Health plans support local community events by promoting prompt and proper medication disposal through donations of packets, such as around DEA Take Back Days. Pharmacy Health Plan Collaboration—The retail pharmacy and health plan collaborate to provide packets to members at the pharmacy counter and share in the costs.

"There are dire consequences of unused medications in the home, and now with the pandemic, health insurance providers are more concerned than ever that these medications could be diverted or abused—leading to emergency room visits, hospitalizations or even death," Simpson said. "We look forward to further collaborating with health plans to provide medication disposal tools and education to their members."

About DisposeRx Packets

DisposeRx at-home medication disposal packets are comprised of materials that are FDA-approved for oral medications and provide a simple, convenient and effective solution for the disposal of unused or expired medications. The active ingredient in the medication is chemically and physically sequestered in a polymer gel when water and the DisposeRx powder are added to a prescription vial and shaken. Patients can use the patented product with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids and powders and can then throw away the vial in the household trash.

About DisposeRx, Inc.

DisposeRx, Inc., a North Carolina-based company, is dedicated to decreasing the risks of drug diversion, overdoses, suicides, accidental poisonings and antibiotic resistance by facilitating medication management behavior change and eradicating the misuse of leftover medications. DisposeRx's market-leading, patented drug disposal packets and education programs are currently available at almost 50% of retail pharmacies and through 90% of the wholesale pharmacy and medical distributors across the nation. For more information, visit DisposeRx.com.

SOURCE DisposeRx, Inc.

Related Links

https://disposerx.com

