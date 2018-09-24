Disrespectful, Dismissive, Delays: CVS's Bad Faith Bargaining With Teamsters Continues

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 727 and CVS (NYSE :CVS ) resumed negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement Sept. 21 for the first time since Local 727 demanded a return to face-to-face negotiations. With no mediator to hide behind, CVS negotiators were forced to face their employees and speak directly to the union.

In light of CVS's bad faith refusal to indicate what movement could be made on the company's last contract proposals from 2016, the Local 727 bargaining committee made a good faith attempt to advance bargaining by opening negotiations with a new, comprehensive proposal that demonstrated significant movement from the union.

Following Local 727's presentation of its substantial and well thought through proposals, CVS called for a break in negotiations at approximately 10 a.m. to review the proposals. In order to avoid further delays, the union asked CVS approximately how long the company would need to review and respond. CVS offered no estimate and, after pressing by the Local 727 bargaining committee, claimed they did not know when they would be able to provide a return time to the union.

CVS then spent approximately three hours allegedly preparing a response to the union's proposals. Ultimately, the company returned to the table and made no real movement. The union remained steadfast in its desire to reach an agreement and prepared yet another written counterproposal which sought to bridge the gap between some of the parties' proposals. While Local 727 was drafting its response, the company suddenly sprung on the union a hard stop deadline. Despite receiving less than half an hour's notice, the union presented a complete counterproposal to the company and prepared for further discussion. CVS, however, took the response and abruptly left negotiations previously stating that they were "not missing our flights for this."

"Local 727 was prepared and willing to remain at the negotiation table for as long as it took to reach an agreement. CVS gave no indication, neither while scheduling this meeting nor during morning negotiations, that there would be a hard stopping time," emphasized Teamsters Local

727 Business Representative Melissa Senatore. "The union will not be rushed by this company's arbitrary deadlines. We demand CVS negotiators show the same level of concern for their hardworking pharmacists as they do for their travel plans."

Regardless of the union bargaining committee's multiple attempts to engage CVS in meaningful negotiations, the company representatives' responses were terse and disrespectful. Local 727 reminded CVS that such dismissive behavior is damaging to the company's relationship with its employees and will have a lasting impact on post-bargaining meetings between the union and management.

Local 727 has filed an unfair labor practice charge against CVS over its delay tactics. The charge is currently pending with the National Labor Relations Board.

Teamsters Local 727 represents nearly 10,000 hardworking men and women throughout the Chicago area.

