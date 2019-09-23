Disrupting Cultured Diamonds Luxury Jewellery Brand Lark & Berry Featured Twice in the 'Our Royal Baby' Book

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable luxury jewellery brand Lark & Berry is celebrating the release of Our Royal Baby, a book commemorating the birth of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle's first child, baby Archie. Our Royal Baby twice features Lark & Berry in articles entitled 'Cultured Elegance' and 'Faultless Beauty.' The book is available in hardcover.

Lark & Berry

Our Royal Baby charts the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's courtship to the present birth of their first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, seventh in the line of succession to the British throne. This fully illustrated, beautifully designed hardback book includes writings, photographs and acknowledgments of a small number of specially selected brands that have a good editorial fit.

Lark & Berry, the first designer fine diamonds jewellery brand to exclusively use cultured diamonds, is the first feature in the book. The piece, entitled 'Cultured Elegance,' features Lark & Berry founder Laura Chavez detailing her lifelong love of luxury jewellery, her realisation that exclusive use of sustainable, cultured diamonds would be her entry-point into the market and acknowledgement of Duchess Meghan Markle's role in spotlighting the topic of sustainability.

"I really admire Meghan as a promoter of sustainable products," says Chavez. "She is currently one of the biggest female influencers in all of the UK, and perhaps the world. The Duchess's unwavering support for sustainable materials and charity work is nothing short of amazing. It's such an honour to have not one, but two features in Our Royal Baby. It's a crucial way for Lark & Berry to get the message out to consumers that there is now fine jewellery utilising high-quality, more sustainable, and ethical diamonds."

Later in Our Royal Baby, Lark & Berry and Chavez are featured in the article 'Faultless Beauty.' The article showcases the brand's award-winning Bow suite: an 11.6-carat cultured diamond necklace, 2.5-carat cultured diamond earrings and a 2.4-carat engagement ring and wedding band all set in platinum.

"We're very proud of having the Bow suite highlighted in Our Royal Baby, as its award just goes to show that cultured diamonds are starting to get the recognition they deserve—every bit the equal to, and even at times superior to mined diamonds."

Our Royal Baby, produced by London-based publisher St James's House, is written by the best-selling, award-winning author Robert Jobson, who has chronicled the Windsors for the past 30 years.

ABOUT LARK & BERRY

Made in a laboratory-controlled environment which mimics the process of diamond formation deep in Earth's mantle, Lark & Berry's cultured diamonds sit within the purest category of diamonds on the market, with only two percent of their mined counterparts having the same superior quality. The process leads to less waste, less water loss and less impact on the environment. The stones are also conflict-free, since no mining and associated exploitation of local communities takes place.

Lark & Berry's collections set with cultured diamonds—perhaps better known as lab grown diamonds—are delicate yet bold, classic and playful. Demi-fine 14K gold collections and $3,000 to $100,000 for fine jewelry and wedding collections in 18K gold and platinum.

CONTACT: Press@larkandberry.com

Related Files

Features On Our Royal Baby Book.pdf

Related Images

royal-baby-book-with-meghan-and.jpg

Royal Baby Book with Meghan and Harry

Related Links

Website

Blog

SOURCE Lark & Berry

Related Links

https://larkandberry.com

