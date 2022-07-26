Disrupting Electricity: Mothership has Landed with Landmark Agreement with ENGIE

HOUSTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGIE Energy Marketing NA, Inc. ("ENGIE Energy Marketing"), a global energy mid-streamer offering electricity, natural gas, and energy services, a subsidiary of ENGIE S.A. (ENGIE) and MI Texas LLC ("MI"), a subsidiary of Mothership Incubator LLC, a retail electricity provider (REP), today announced that they have entered into a facility agreement for wholesale supply procurement in ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) with a tailored focus on next-generation retail solutions.

Unlike a run-of-the-mill credit and supply deal, this innovative facility structure encapsulates MI's unique value proposition: providing white-label REP services for distributed energy resources (DERs) and creatively structured electricity supply solutions for complex, non-residential loads such as datacenters. With a commitment to growing renewable energy adoption, solving unique credit challenges, and simplifying ways for residential homeowners to deploy DERs, Mothership is primed to disrupt the electricity space.

Mothership will use this facility, which provides innovative products, renewable hedges, flexible credit, and varied tenor terms, to hedge supply requirements for their unique customer base. More specifically, this facility will enable Mothership to focus on innovating new retail solutions that monetize DERs such as solar, storage, and EVs and creating new contract structures for flexible load resources such as bitcoin mining, manufacturing, and schools.

ENGIE Energy Marketing's President, Ken Robinson, said, "All of us at ENGIE are excited to join forces with a company like Mothership that understands our mission to transform the energy landscape to be more customer-centric, and also has the expertise to curate a retail portfolio focused on deploying renewables to all customer segments. Smart agreements like these are the kind that we need to make real gains toward a carbon-neutral economy."

Mothership CEO Maura Yates said, "ENGIE is an ideal alliance for Mothership and we share a common commitment to decarbonization and innovation. The Mothership team see's enormous potential in maximizing value streams from DER's and delivering creative solutions to the market in order to drive cost savings, comprehensive risk management, and sustainability."

About ENGIE

Our group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. With our 170,000 employees, our clients, our partners and our stakeholders, we strive every day to act to accelerate the transition towards a carbon neutral economy, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Guided by our purpose statement, we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, using our expertise in our key business areas (gas, renewable energies, services) to provide competitive solutions to our clients. www.engie.com

About Mothership

Launched in Fall 2021, Mothership is a boutique ERCOT REP that is disrupting the traditional electricity space by leading the next generation of retail suppliers focused on flexibility, deploying distributed energy resources, and decarbonization of the grid. Mothership's house-branded REP is a hyper-focused, high-performing risk and origination team committed to doing smart deals and providing best-in-class customer service for commercial and industrial customers. We work with sophisticated brokers and loads in ERCOT, creating highly structured, customized retail contracts that integrate renewables and DERs into the supply offering. To learn more, visit mothershipenergy.com .

