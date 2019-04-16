Disruptive Technology in the Legal Sector, World Services Group (WSG) Sponsored Survey Results Show General Counsel Leaders in Europe are Positive

HOUSTON, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Services Group (WSG), in partnership with GC magazine recently published new survey results that provide insights on trending in-house legal sector technologies and how general counsel are adapting to the changes in Europe.

More than 300 general counsel from across Europe participated in the extensive survey, which also included in-depth interviews with select general counsel and recognized thought leaders from the sector. The detailed results and featured articles with general counsel and other experts can be found in the GC magazine's latest special edition, "GC: In-House Technology in Europe."

For an executive summary of the full report and the survey results, click here.

Highlights from the Survey:

Does technology have the potential to disrupt the legal profession over the next five years:

84% Technology will be disruptive

71% said the disruption would be somewhat positive

29% said the disruption would be entirely positive

Current use of technology within their legal departments:

84% said they use some form of specialized legal technology within the department

82% said the department's use of technology had increased in the past five years

Most important factors for implementation of new technology ranked:

Increase efficiency Ease of use Customizability Integration

"WSG was proud to collaborate with GC magazine on this important survey, as technology and innovation are also the cornerstones of our network's core member service objectives," stated Francesco Gianni, WSG Chairman and Founding Partner of Gianni, Origoni, Grippo, Cappelli & Partners. "As we continue to see an increase in technology applications, global business leaders are demanding greater technological efficiencies and risk management systems to stay ahead of the curve."

Additional results on artificial intelligence, operational functions and external law firms' use of technology are also included in the report.

