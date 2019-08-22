Disruptive Trends Impacting the Global Security Market, 2019 - Targeted Applications, Relevant Use Cases, Technology Barriers

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disruptive Trends Impacting the Global Security Market, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes for each trend a complete section with new technology targeted applications, relevant use cases, technology barriers, trends impacting market adoption, growth opportunities and key technology providers.

The progressive digitalisation of the security ecosystem is substantially impacting security missions and traditional operating processes. Worldwide, security end-users are exploring and adopting new digital tools to tackle existing and upcoming threats in a more cost efficient way. The publisher has identified four different trends disrupting security operations as game changers to augment mission success and multiply forces capabilities on terrain.

It is the combination of new technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, and new recipients such as wearable devices and unmanned systems that make it very promising to security forces. This study explores how wearable devices empowered by the Augmented Reality function can increase security mission success rates and develop new uses cases.



In the field of artificial intelligence, the report covers how predictive analytics and machine learning solutions can provide better situational awareness and better responsiveness in real time situations and tackle new threats. Additionally, the growing adoption of unmanned systems, boosted by connectivity and machine learning, slowly dictates new concept of missions and engagements in public safety and critical infrastructures protection.

The digital transformation of security is also bringing new business models aligned with the growing adoption of cloud solutions. With no exception, the security ecosystem is increasingly adopting new products under the Software as a Service format to facilitate the implementation of new digital tools with more budget flexibility and less upfront capital investments. The publisher is exploring how these new business models are disrupting as well as the security markets and what it entails for both security companies and end-users.

Whilst security end-users are still in the early stages of the adoption cycle, especially in Western regions, technology maturation is still required. The next generation of connectivity being brought by the 5G is expected to speed up deployment and remove traditional technical hurdles. Nevertheless, resistance to change, the lack of security layout and the higher reliance on third party providers are other non-negotiable parameters that significantly slow down market adoption.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Analysis Factsheet

Trends Impacting Security Ecosystem

Disruptive Applications in the Security Ecosystem

State of Digitalisation

Disruptive Applications Worldwide

2. Research Scope and Definitions

Research Scope

Market Segmentation and Definitions

Research Objectives and Questions

3. Wearables and Augmented Reality

Analyst Corner

Key Facts

Wearables and AR-Key Applications

Trends Analysis-Impact on Demand

Technologies Challenges Analysis

AR and Crime Investigation

AR and Firefighters

Global Supply Chain-Leading Suppliers Geographic Presence

Strategic Conclusions

4. Manned-Unmanned Systems

Analyst Corner

Key Facts

Manned-Unmanned Teaming-Key Applications

Trends Analysis-Impact on Demand

Technologies Analysis

Unmanned SAR

Fire Fighting Robots

Global Supply Landscape-Value Chain Role

Strategic Conclusions

5. AI Predictive

Analyst Corner

Key Facts

AI in Security-Applications

Trends Analysis-Impact on Demand

Technologies Analysis

AI Empowering Cyber

AI Prescriptive in Police

Global Supply Landscape-Value Chain Role

Strategic Conclusions

6. Security as a Service (SECaaS)

Analyst Corner

Key Facts

SECaaS-Applications

Trends Analysis-Impact on Demand

SECaaS for Behavioral Biometrics

SECaaS to Secure Large Events

Global Supply Landscape-Value Chain Role

Strategic Conclusions

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Disruptive Trends in Security-Investment Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Security as a Service

Growth Opportunity 2-First Responders Aero Mobility

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. The Last Word



