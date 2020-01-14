Distalmotion Welcomes Heinz Jacqui and Reinhard Mayer to Its Board of Directors as Non-Executive Directors

Heinz Jacqui and Reinhard Mayer join Distalmotion's Board of Directors as Non-Executive Directors.

and join Distalmotion's Board of Directors as Non-Executive Directors. Reinhard Mayer is the CFO and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Hansgrohe SE. Heinz Jacqui is the former President and CEO of Maquet Medical Systems.

is the CFO and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Hansgrohe SE. is the former President and CEO of Maquet Medical Systems. Both bring extensive knowledge and experience in the medtech and surgical device industry to the Distalmotion team.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Distalmotion, a Swiss-based medical device company removing the complexity out of robotic surgery to fast track its widespread adoption in minimally invasive surgical care, announced today that Reinhard Mayer and Heinz Jacqui have joined its Board of Directors. Heinz Jacqui is the former President and CEO of Maquet Medical Systems and Reinhard Mayer currently serves as CFO and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Hansgrohe SE. Both bring extensive experience to Distalmotion as the company sets its sight on regulatory steps ahead of commercialisation.

An engineer by training, Heinz Jacqui has a 32-year track-record of leading engineering teams and managing business units, as well as global companies within the medtech industry. Between 2012-2016, Heinz Jacqui served as President and CEO of Maquet Medical Systems, where he strengthened the company's position as a market-leader in surgery, critical care and cardio vascular categories. He also served as Executive Vice President of the Getinge Group. Heinz Jacqui also led Olympus' surgical endoscopy business as Executive Managing Director for eight years.

Reinhard Mayer is a business/industrial engineer by training and has 24 years of experience in corporate finance, controlling and administration, and has held various executive management and leadership roles within global medtech companies. Between 2002-2015 Reinhard Mayer served as Managing Director and CFO of Maquet Medical Systems where he successfully ran numerous merger and acquisition projects and established new sales and service entities around the world. Between 2016-2017 he served as CFO and President Supply Chain of Getinge AB, public listed on the NASDAQ OMX, Stockholm and the parent company of Maquet Medical Systems. He currently serves as CFO and Deputy Chairman of Management Board of Hansgrohe SE, a global leader in the sanitary industry with over 4,700 employees and revenue of 1.1 billion EUR.

"We warmly welcome Heinz Jacqui and Reinhard Mayer to Distalmotion," said Michael Friedrich, CEO of Distalmotion. "Their extensive experience and achievements bring significant added expertise to our Board. Building on a combined 56 years of industry experience, they share our vision to establish a new global standard of care to allow everyone to access the benefits of robotic surgery."

Heinz Jacqui says: "I am excited about the opportunity to serve on the Board of such an innovative company and to contribute to carrying Dexter's unique value proposition into healthcare systems and institutions worldwide." And Reinhard Mayer adds: "With Dexter, Distalmotion is uniquely positioned to remove the complexity out of robotic surgery to fast track its widespread adoption in healthcare."

About Distalmotion

Distalmotion's mission is to remove the complexity out of robotic surgery in order to fast track its widespread adoption in healthcare. To do so, the company has developed a surgical robot called Dexter. Manufactured in Switzerland, Dexter combines the affordability of laparoscopy with the benefits of robotic solutions to pioneer simplicity and versatility in the market for minimally invasive surgical care. Distalmotion's vision is to establish a new global standard of care to allow everyone to access the benefits of robotic surgery. The company is led by an experienced team and backed by strong investors, creating a trusted partner for health care systems globally. For more information, please visit: http://dexter.surgery and follow Distalmotion on LinkedIn and Twitter: @Distalmotion.

Contacts:

Distalmotion

Dr. Matthias Reif

Head of Sales and Marketing

+49-176-7256-2966

matthias.reif@distalmotion.com

Weber Shandwick

Alphonse Daudré-Vignier

Associate Director, Head of Corporate Practice

+41-79-127-63-58

adaudre-vignier@webershandwick.com

SOURCE Distalmotion SA

Related Links

https://www.distalmotion.com

