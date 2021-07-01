Distinction is for Cisco Channel Partners capable of delivering industry-leading IoT solutions to customers

Along with the Cisco IoT Specialization, LaSalle Solutions has earned and maintained many other Roles, Levels, Specializations and Designations from the Cisco Partner Program. As a Gold Integrator, LaSalle is Master Specialized, Customer Experience Specialized, and holds a long list of Advanced Architecture Specializations as well as Master Collaboration and Master Security. Discover the entire list in the Cisco Partner Locator Tool at https://locatr.cloudapps.cisco.com/WWChannels/LOCATR/openBasicSearch.do .

"Earning the Cisco IoT Specialization is another major milestone on our journey to becoming the go-to Cisco partner for companies throughout the U.S.," said Steven Robb, President of LaSalle Solutions. "LaSalle has always been committed to helping organizations find the modern technologies and lifecycle solutions that will help them adapt to new challenges and pursue fresh opportunities. Cisco's IoT offerings fit perfectly into this category and we look forward to ensuring more customers can harness the power of the IoT through them."

Cisco is one of LaSalle's strategic partners, for which LaSalle has demonstrated top-tier technological proficiency as well as the ability to deliver the best possible implementations for end customers.

About LaSalle Solutions

Founded in 1980, LaSalle Solutions is a leading provider of technology lifecycle asset management services. LaSalle enables its customers to improve their technology operations and help them better mitigate and manage risk throughout the IT lifecycle, by enhancing processes, management and reporting for improved ROI. LaSalle Solutions' approach — supported by outstanding customer service and our powerful market-leading cloud-based platform, LAMP — enables customers to obtain better business outcomes through transparency and more reliable data.

LaSalle Solutions is a division of Fifth Third Bank. Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC. Learn more about LaSalle Solutions at lasallesolutions.com.

