Distinguished Honorary Committee, Campaign Partners and FOX Sports Assemble to Raise Awareness and Funding of National Dream-Granting Program for Terminally-Ill Veterans

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, is launching a campaign in time for this Memorial Day to raise funds for and awareness of its Dreams for Veterans program.

The campaign is supported by a highly decorated and distinguished honorary committee and generous campaign partners. Campaign partners will triple one-time gifts and add bonuses for every person who joins Dream Foundation's new Dream Heroes for Veterans monthly giving club, all up to the value of $50,000.

Honorary Committee members include GEN (R) Scott Wallace, U.S. Army; Secretary Will Grimsley, MG (R) U.S. Army; CSM (R) Dave Davenport, U.S. Army; Col (R) Nicole Malachowski, U.S. Air Force; COL Scott O'Neal, U.S. Army; John Paul DeJoria, U.S. Navy (R); Chris Freeman, U.S. Army (R); Gregg Bigger, U.S. Marine Corps (R); Sandi & Bill Nicholson, U.S. Air Force (R); Priscilla Presley; Kathy Ireland; Fred Gordon; Greg Kushner and Jillian Muller.

Campaign partners Tech SGT Jack Kushner Ret'd Foundation, Inc., JP's Peace, Love & Happiness Foundation, and an anonymous benefactor have committed sums that add up to a total of $50,000. This will be used to triple one-time gifts or add a $100 bonus for every person who signs up for the Dream Heroes for Veterans monthly giving club.

Also supporting the campaign and program is FOX Sports, which will highlight Dreams for Veterans during live sports programming across its family of networks beginning Friday and through the Memorial Day weekend.

"We are humbled and grateful for the support and passion bestowed upon the Dreams for Veterans program and our Veteran Dream Recipients by such an esteemed group of highly decorated, highly honored, and remarkably kind individuals, foundations, and corporations," says Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer.

Funds raised by the campaign will help fulfill the final Dreams of terminally-ill veterans across the nation.

"Dreams come in many forms," explains Heyer. "Funds raised by the campaign can provide terminally-ill veterans with essential items such comfortable beds for pain-free rest or new dentures to help them eat. And many veterans' Dreams reconnect them with aspects of their military service. Supporters will be helping veteran Dream recipients visit special military monuments to give one last salute or attend pinning ceremonies that honor them for their service, bringing them, their families and their caregivers inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life."

Since 1994, Dream Foundation has served more than 32,000 Dreams across the nation, including over 1,400 and counting Dreams for veterans.

The Dreams for Veterans program was officially launched in 2015 at a special ceremony supported by First Lady Michelle Obama and late Senator John McCain. The event, held in Washington, D.C., was also attended by U.S. Air Force Col. Nicole Malachowski. At the time, Malachowski was the Executive Director of The White House's Joining Forces Program. She was joined by Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), former Congresswoman Lois Capps (D-CA), former Congressman Matt Salmon (R-AZ) and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), among other distinguished guests and veteran supporters.

Dreams for Veterans Recipients are those who served from World War II to the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars and every conflict in between; those who served during peacetime or who currently serve on active duty in the Reserve or National Guard. Recipients must be at least 18 years old, have a life expectancy of one year or less, and lack the resources to achieve their Dreams on their own. To make a one-time gift, join Dream Heroes for Veterans or learn more, please visit www.dreamsforveterans.org.

About Dream Foundation:

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 32,000 final Dreams since being founded in 1994. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.

