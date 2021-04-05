Distinguished Programs Taps Brett Johnson for Executive Role

"Brett's breadth of knowledge in the commercial insurance space and previous experience as a regional and territory manager for insurance companies make him an ideal fit for this role," noted Kurt Meister, senior vice president of business development at Distinguished. Programs.- "Now joining a team responsible for providing specialized products and services to seven states, he will play a pivotal part in our continued growth in the Southeast."

In his new role, Johnson will work with agents and brokers in the Southeast territory comprised of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee to choose proper insurance programs for clients across the full range of specialized products and services offered through Distinguished.

Prior to joining Distinguished Programs, Johnson served as regional sales manager for SIS Insure, based in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was responsible for revenue and profitability for the Southeast region. In a previous role as territory marketing manager for Trident Public Risk Solutions, Johnson was responsible for sales and marketing efforts across five states in the Southeast.

Johnson attended Virginia Tech, where he earned his Bachelor's degree in marketing, and Florida State University, where he earned his Master of Business Administration. He will be based in Atlanta, GA and operate remotely.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance Program Manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents with specific expertise in Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Serving the same core markets and partnering with the most stable and reputable carriers, Distinguished Programs' high-limit umbrella programs remain the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1987, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. www.distinguished.com.

SOURCE Distinguished Program Holdings LLC

Related Links

www.distinguished.com

