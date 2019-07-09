Distributed Generation Market to Cross Whopping US$35 Billion Mark by 2025 - TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report researched and compiled by the analysts at Transparency Market Research talks about the global distributed generation market and its overall dynamics.

According to the findings of the report, the distributed generation market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.2% over the course of the given forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

This CAGR is expected to help the distributed generation market to reach a valuation worth US$35.56 bn by 2025.

by 2025. This valuation is a significant rise from the original valuation of US$15.03 bn reported back in 2016.

From a technological standpoint, the segment of combined heat and power (CH) is projected to dominate the market over the coming years of the forecast period. This dominance of the CH segment is attributed to the scalability of this technology, which helps in large-scale deployment.

In terms of regional outlook, the Asia Pacific is projected to show a high growth potential because of the increasing demand for energy from the industrial as well as residential users. To help this growth, numerous efforts have been undertaken to enhance the capacity of currently installed grinds. Additionally, the growing focus on the distribution of power to the off-grid locations is propelling the growth of the Asia Pacific segment of the distributed generation market.

According to the TMR report, the competitive landscape of the global distributed generation market is expected to highly competitive. Such high competition is because of the presence of several key players with high expertise in related technology. With coming technological advancements to aid with the development initiatives for renewable energy is projected to further increase the competition in the market. Some of the key players in the global distributed generation market include names such as Bloom Energy, Ballard Power Systems, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Rolls-Royce Power Systems, and Caterpillar Power Plants among others.

Know what insights are offered in the report on Distributed Generation Market

Governmental Backing is Key Driving Factor for Market Growth

Growing thrust on renewable and clean energy is one of the prominent reasons behind the increasing growth of the global distributed generation market. Governments across the globe along with energy conservation bodies are trying to find efficient ways to use renewable sources to harness energy. To achieve this goal, the distributed generation systems are gaining increasing popularity. When distributed generation systems are linked to a network with lower voltage distribution, it allows in proper channeling of cleaner energy. This setup allows channeling of clean energy without any disruption. Distributed generation systems also aid in curtailing the overall energy losses during the time of distribution as well as transmission.

The growth of the global distributed generation market is particularly high in the established economies. These systems comply with the strict laws and monitoring of energy distribution networks to cut down wastage.

Lack of Investments is stopping the Market to reach its Potential

However, with such encouraging growth factors, there are some elements that may slow down the growth of the global distributed generation market over the course of the given forecast period. One such key restraining factor is the lack of investment in this market.

Nonetheless, due to its numerous features such as practical thermal output, compact size, and lower unit costs, the distributed generation systems are extensively used to generate power. Highly scalable and swift technology deployed for power generation are expected to play an important role in propelling the demand for the distributed generation market in the near future.

The review presented is based on the TMR report, titled "Distributed Generation Market (Technology - Solar Photovoltaic, CHP, Wind Turbine, Reciprocating Engines, Micro Turbines, Fuel Cells; Application - On-Grid, Off-Grid; End-use - Residential, Building and Institutions, Commercial, and Industrial) - Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025."

The global distributed generation market is segmented as follows:

Technology

Solar Photovoltaic

CHP

Wind Turbine

Reciprocating Engines

Micro Turbines

Fuel Cells

Application

On-Grid

Off-Grid

End-user

Residential

Building & Institutions

Commercial

Industrial

Region

North America

U.S



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany



U.K



France



Spain



Denmark



Russia



Netherlands



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

