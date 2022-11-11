Distribution agreement signed for the Italian market

SOLNA, Sweden, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemcheck Sweden AB has signed a distributor agreement with Levi Biotech regarding the Italian market. The agreement is for 3 years and entails a first order during the fourth quarter, like previous similar agreements.

"Levi Biotech has shown a lot of interest as we have had a dialogue with them for a longer period and they have already now started the marketing and sales efforts. They are an established player focused in the diagnostic area. We look forward to the continued cooperation with them and we strongly believe in the Italian market," says Joen Averstad, CEO of Hemcheck.

For further information contact:

Hemcheck Sweden AB (publ)

Joen Averstad, CEO

Tel: +46 76 108 8191

Email: [email protected]

About Levi Biotech

Read more at: https://www.levibio.it/en/

About Hemcheck

Hemcheck Sweden AB, founded in 2010, produces and commercializes a patented CE-marked concept for point of care hemolysis detection. The concept consists of disposable tests as well as readers that can very quickly, directly upon sampling, identify hemolysed blood samples in vacuum tubes and blood gas syringes. Hemolysis, ruptured red blood cells, is the most common reason globally why blood samples cannot be analyzed accurately and is also a biomarker for acute medical conditions. Hemcheck's goal is to contribute to improved healthcare by offering user-friendly solutions for the detection of hemolysed blood samples in direct connection with blood sampling near the patient. By doing so, Hemcheck can contribute to increased patient safety, more efficient processes and lower costs. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA Sweden AB, 08-528 00 399, [email protected], is the Certified Adviser to the company.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16884/3665690/1665781.pdf HC PM Levi ENG

SOURCE Hemcheck