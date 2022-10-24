DISTRIBUTION OF CIRCULAR AND NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING RELATING TO THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF YAMANA GOLD

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE, NYSE: GFI) shareholders are referred to the announcements published by Gold Fields on 31 May 2022, 11 July 2022 and 4 October 2022 and earlier today (Initial Announcements) regarding the proposed acquisition by Gold Fields of all the outstanding common shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (Yamana) pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the Transaction). Capitalised terms not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to such terms in the circular posted to Gold Fields Shareholders today, 24 October 2022 (Circular), as applicable.

For further information on the Transaction, to access the Circular and related Transaction documents, please visit Gold Fields' website at https://www.goldfields.com/yamana-gold-transaction.php.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa, and West Africa (including the Asanko Joint Venture) and one project in Chile. Gold Fields has total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.34Mo, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 48.6Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 111.8Moz. Gold Fields' shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

About Yamana Gold

Yamana is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana's portfolio includes five operating gold mines and various advanced and near development-stage projects and exploration properties. Yamana's total attributable production for the last twelve-month period (LTM) ended 31 March 2022 was 1,018 gold equivalent ounce ("GEO") koz. It has total attributable Mineral Reserves of around 13.7Moz of gold, 6.7 billion pounds of copper and 11.3Moz of silver for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. The Yamana Shares are listed on the TSX, NYSE and the LSE.

