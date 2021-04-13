Distribution Panel Market Worth $8 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Distribution Panel Market revenue is anticipated to cross USD 8 billion by 2027, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights Inc. owing to increasing government focus toward rural electrification and surging installation of energy efficient electrical systems. The growing need for protective devices, along with ongoing refurbishment of existing power networks, is set to boost the product demand.

The medium voltage distribution panel industry will gain an appreciable momentum on account of large-scale integration of renewable energy resources and rapid increase toward development of industrial manufacturing facilities. Government measures to expand the existing manufacturing capability in order to reduce the import dependency will further accelerate the business growth. The public and private players are investing extensively toward renewable capacity addition coupled with government incentives and schemes which in turn will energize the business potential.

The global economy is hit by COVID-19 disease where, even after resuming the operations, several regions are experiencing challenges of resuming their manufacture capacity and industry participants are enduring the effect of shortages in their distribution and supply networks. However, surging electricity demand across the sector is estimated to fuel the product installation.

Some prime findings of the distribution panel market report include:

Distribution panel industry is growing on account of its wide applicability across industrial and utility sector.

Refurbishment demand for existing grid infrastructure along with rising infrastructural spending is set to drive the business development.

Key players functional across the market are Larsen & Toubro, ABB, Hager Group, Schneider Electric, Legrand and Siemens.

Distribution panels are experiencing a significant increase in installation on account of increasing government investments across T&D infrastructure and construction sector.

Browse key industry insights spread across 350 pages with 595 market data tables & 34 figures & charts from the report, "Distribution Panel Market By Mounting (Flush Mounting, Surface Mounting), Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage), End Use (Residential, Commercial {College/University, Office, Government/Military}, Industrial {Power Generation, Chemical, Refinery, Cement}, Utility), Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027" in detail along with the table of contents:

Utility application have gained market penetration, owing to the increasing concern toward reliable power supply and growing investments toward the replacement of power distribution infrastructure. Introduction of smart grid technology coupled with expansion of small-scale industrial facilities will energize the industry dynamic. The sustained construction and industrial activities along with the increasing electricity demand from residents and businesses will comprehensively boost the industry landscape.

Middle East & Africa distribution panel market is set to witness over an 8% CAGR between 2021 and 2027. Increasing electricity demand along with increasing disposable income and sustainable population will complement the industry scenario. The changing energy consumption patterns across households and corporations will propel the product deployment. Investments toward the deployment of increasing efficient electric equipment in several countries including Saudi Arabia and UAE will further drive the business landscape.

