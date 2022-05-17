Distributor Vision Films and Its Producers Spread Goodwill Through Cinema to Benefit Ukraine

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films CEO and Managing Director Lise Romanoff just closed a deal with Andrei Bocharnikov of Festivals Cinema in Ukraine to theatrically release six films in the region including the award-winning fable of peace and tolerance Tango Shalom, in neighboring Poland. The goal is to screen films and provide a little respite, distraction, and hope for struggling populations and refugees who have been displaced or relocated in the region.

Pursuit of Freedom Film Poster

Lise Romanoff explains, "I was so surprised to receive an email from Mr. Bocharnikov asking me what other films I had available that he could release theatrically in the Ukraine when "the bombing stopped." I replied that he could go to my website and choose whichever films he wanted as I was sure that I could speak for all of our filmmakers when I offered to not charge him any minimum guarantee, especially if it helped bring up the spirits of the people of these war-torn cities giving them hope that life would eventually get back to normal."

Festivals Cinema, based in Kharkiv, is going to start with the release of the inspirational family-drama Just Another Dream, starring Kristy Swanson and Dean Cain, directed by Paul Schneider, and produced by Charles Franz; then they will release the entertaining sci-fi movie Alpha Code starring Denise Richards, directed by Keoni Waxman and produced by Milan Friedrich; two sexy thrillers 7th Secret starring Amanda Figueroa (Rhinebrook) and Natasha Henstridge (Species), produced by Mike Walsh and directed by Bridget Smith, and Seal of Desire starring Jackie Moore (Westworld), directed by and also starring Markiss McFadden; and two compelling documentaries, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Glorious Reign, produced by Alan Byron and Prince Philip: The Man Behind the Throne, directed by David Blakeman and produced by Felix Unger-Hamilton.

Festivals Cinema will also expand its theatrical release of Tango Shalom to Poland with full support of the filmmakers. Tango Shalom has been a catalyst for fundraising. Producer, actor, and director Gabriel Bologna and his wife Zizi co-founded the nonprofit Artists4Ukraine that is championing Ukrainian filmmakers and artists here in the US and benefitting displaced populations in Ukraine. Bologna and co-producer Yan Fisher, and co-star, actress and dancer Karina Smirnoff have close ties with Ukraine and the Ukrainian filmmaking community. Tango Shalom has resonated with diverse audiences around the world and includes a soundtrack featuring Klezmer music and Hasidic Nigunim, which both originated in Ukraine. Tango Shalom stars Lainie Kazan, Renée Taylor and Joseph Bologna and was produced by Joel Zwick, director of My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Watch the trailer in Ukrainian HERE. Please visit the Artists 4 Ukraine website A4UA.art for more information. All contributions are tax deductible.

In addition, Vision acquired the worldwide distribution rights to the edgy drama Pursuit of Freedom (fka Pulled From Darkness), based on the real story of a Ukrainian woman who was sold into trafficking by Russian gangsters, and who against all odds, and with the help of a determined Dutch nurse, an Armenian missionary, and an American pastor, survived years keeping faith that she would be reunited with her three children. A special screening is planned for June 25 at Grace Point Nazarene Church in Fort Wayne, IN as part of a special conference for local businesses, sponsors and laypeople to build awareness and raise compassionate aid for Ukraine.

Pursuit of Freedom was written and directed by NATAS LGL Emmy® Award-Winning director George A. Johnson, executive produced by Lonnie and Connie Norris, and co-produced by George and Karen Johnson and Stelio Savante. Vision is planning a day and date theatrical release October, 2022. Watch the trailer HERE.

The film stars Jessica Koloian (Courageous Love, Thy Neighbor), Stelio Savante (Infidel, The Chosen), Robia Scott (Unplanned), and Sharonne Lanier (Summer of '67), and with Robert Amaya (Courageous) and special appearances by The Voice's Season One winner, Javier Colon, and singer, songwriter, Mark Lowry.

