District Cooling Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Introduction:

The report analyzes and forecasts the district cooling market at global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on volume (KRT) and value (US$ Mn) from 2019 to 2027.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5791970/?utm_source=PRN

The study includes drivers and restraints of the global market.It covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for district cooling during the forecast period.



The report also highlights opportunities in the district cooling market at the global level.



Market Dynamics:

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global district cooling market. Porter's Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market.



The report also includes the regulatory scenario of different countries. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein various end-uses of district cooling market have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



Market Segmentation:

The study provides a decisive view of the global district cooling market by segmenting it in terms of end-user.This segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.



The regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for district cooling in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The report also covers the demand for district cooling in individual end-user segments across all regions.



Competitive Landscape:

The section covers detailed competitive matrix, company market share, and company profiles of the key players operating in the district cooling market. These players include



Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (EMPOWER)

Engie, Veolia

ADC Energy Systems LLC

Emirates District Cooling LLC

Stellar Energy

Keppel DHCS Pte. Ltd

Logstor A/S

Shinryo Corporation

Dalkia, Singapore Power (SP) Group

Alfa Laval AB

These companies have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business segments, and recent developments.



Key active players in the market are engaged in expansion, merger & acquisition, and new contracts in order maintain their share in the district cooling market.For instance, in January 2017, EMPOWER announced it had completed the second phase of providing district cooling services to Jumeirah project area, including Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, and The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management.



The total capacity of the initial cooling energy is 10,000 RT delivered by the main cooling plant.



Research Methodology:

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report.



Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various application areas have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding.



Secondary research also includes recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Global District Cooling Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Global District Cooling Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Sweden

Germany

Italy

Finland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Malaysia

Singapore

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the district cooling market trends and shares from 2018 to 2027 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by major players in the district cooling market

List of key factors that are useful for building a roadmap of upcoming growth opportunities for the district cooling market at global, regional, and country levels

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of major players to help understand the market competition level

Porter's Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5791970/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

