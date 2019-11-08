District Cooling Market Revenue to Surpass USD 150 Bn by 2026, Growing at Over 3%: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to latest report "District Cooling Market by Production Technique (Free Cooling, Absorption Cooling, Heat Pumps, Electric Chillers), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026" by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation for district cooling will cross $150 billion by 2026. Ongoing adoption of smart and sustainable technologies coupled with increasing government initiatives pertaining to carbon emissions will foster the district cooling market growth.

The heat pump technology in district cooling market will significantly grow on account of its effective ability to produce heat, electricity and cooling simultaneously.

Request for a sample of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2672

Some major findings of the district cooling market report include:

Demand for sustainable energy cooling technologies is growing on account of exponential increase in cooling consumption.

Stringent energy efficiency norms & regulations to reduce emissions is anticipated to drive the industry growth.

Accelerating investments toward clean energy technology

Leading players in the district cooling market includes Ramboll, Danfoss, Vattenfall, Veolia, Fortum and Engie

Industry players are focusing toward extensive research & development activities and numerous initiatives to augment their industry presence.

Regulatory authorities are aiming toward emission reductions and energy efficiency which has led to a significant increase in the DC installation.

Accelerating demand for space cooling along with stringent regulatory norms toward emission reduction will foster the industry growth. Growing penetration of renewable energy technologies in primary energy consumption coupled with ongoing adoption of sustainable energy technologies will propel the business outlook. In addition, changing climatic conditions across Central Europe, South Asian nations and Middle East region has also favored the product adoption.

Favorable government policies, rapid urbanization, and increasing investments in the development of residential establishments have significantly enhanced the Asia Pacific district cooling market share. China with a high concentration across the Southern region has a substantial district cooling capacity with its total sales increased rapidly in the past 10 years. The rapid economic growth along with the growing cooling demand across the nations is anticipated to pave a favorable business scenario for the industry players.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @

https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2672

The increasing floor space across colleges/universities, office and government buildings to provide sustainable cooling solutions and to meet the high refrigeration demands has significantly strengthened the adoption of DC systems across commercial applications. In addition, ongoing infrastructure expansion projects across the U.S., China, Sweden, Japan and Saudi Arabia will boost the industry growth. Furthermore, increasing investments pertaining to the development of sustainable and efficient infrastructure coupled with regulatory framework pertaining to sustainable building codes & standards will complement the business outlook.

The heat pump technology will significantly grow on account of its effective ability to produce heat, electricity and cooling simultaneously. In addition, adoption of large-scale product primarily across the developed nations owing to strict energy efficiency protocols will enhance the business outlook. Furthermore, the ongoing integration of sustainable technology mix coupled with favorable government policies and directives to reduce emissions will stimulate the technology adoption.

The Nordic countries lead the development of DC systems across the Europe with respect to the installation of systems irrespective of low population and colder climate when compared to other parts of the region. The key reason behind the increasing demand is the rising infrastructural spending and the growing residential and service sectors. Over the years, the European district cooling market has been growing at a stagnant rate between 1% to 3% with very few significant developments being taken place. The ongoing R&D activities and stringent regulatory framework for carbon emissions, it can be expected that the industry effectively will grow across the region. Furthermore, a paradigm shift toward sustainable energy solutions owing to the economic and environmental benefits will provide opportunities for business expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 340 pages with 450 market data tables & 55 figures & charts from the report, "District Cooling Market" in detail along with the table of contents @

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/district-cooling-market

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 4 District Cooling Market, By Production Technique

4.1 Global market share by production technique, 2019 & 2026

4.2 Free cooling

4.2.1 Global market from free cooling, 2015 - 2026

4.2.2 Global market from free cooling, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.3 Absorption cooling

4.3.1 Global market from absorption cooling, 2015 - 2026

4.3.2 Global market from absorption cooling, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.4 Heat pumps

4.4.1 Global market from heat pumps, 2015 - 2026

4.4.2 Global market from heat pumps, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.5 Electric chillers

4.5.1 Global market from electric chillers, 2015 - 2026

4.5.2 Global market from electric chillers, by region, 2015 – 2026

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Global market from others, 2015 - 2026

4.6.2 Global market from others, by region, 2015 – 2026

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/district-cooling-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images

district-cooling-market-growing-at.png

District Cooling Market growing at over 3% to hit US$150 Bn by 2026: GMI

The heat pump technology in district cooling market will significantly grow on account of its effective ability to produce heat, electricity and cooling simultaneously.

Related Links

Infographic: District Cooling Market 2020 - 2026 Report

Middle East District Cooling Market Size

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.