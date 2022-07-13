District Heating Market to record USD 21.67 Bn growth -- Technavio identifies Alfa Laval AB and Danfoss AS as key players

Download a Sample Report Now

According to the report, the district heating market will observe an incremental growth of USD 21.67 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 2.01% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is mainly driven by the implementation of district heating in smart cities. In addition, trends such as the increasing use of biomass district heating will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus. However, the increased competition from fuel-cell-based micro-CHP will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Segmentations in the District Heating Market Study

The district heating market is segmented as below:

Technology

Fossil Fuels



Renewables

By technology, the fossil fuels segment will have the largest share of the market. The easy availability of fossil fuels such as coal, natural gas, and oil is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, investments in new fossil fuels-based district heating solutions in developing countries will further drive the growth of the segment.

Geographic

Europe



APAC



North America



MEA



South America

About 74% of the market growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The high penetration of district heating networks in Nordic countries such as Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden is one of the key factors driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the focus on the construction of smart cities and ZEBs will further accelerate the growth of the district heating market in Europe over the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The district heating market report covers the following areas:

District Heating Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist district heating market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the district heating market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the district heating market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the district heating market vendors

District Heating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 21.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.01 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 74% Key consumer countries Russian Federation, China, Poland, Germany, and Denmark Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfa Laval AB, Danfoss AS, Fortum Oyj, John Wood Group Plc, Korea District Heating Corp., NRG Energy Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Statkraft AS, Vattenfall AB, and Xylem Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Technology

5.3 Fossil fuels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 16: Fossil fuels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 17: Fossil fuels - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Renewables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Renewables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 19: Renewables - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 20: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 22: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 23: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 24: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 34: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 37: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 39: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 40: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alfa Laval AB

Exhibit 42: Alfa Laval AB - Overview



Exhibit 43: Alfa Laval AB - Business segments



Exhibit 44: Alfa Laval AB - Key news



Exhibit 45: Alfa Laval AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 46: Alfa Laval AB - Segment focus

10.4 Danfoss AS

Exhibit 47: Danfoss AS - Overview



Exhibit 48: Danfoss AS - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Danfoss AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: Danfoss AS - Segment focus

10.5 Fortum Oyj

Exhibit 51: Fortum Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 52: Fortum Oyj - Business segments



Exhibit 53: Fortum Oyj - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Fortum Oyj - Segment focus

10.6 John Wood Group Plc

10.7 Korea District Heating Corp.

Exhibit 60: Korea District Heating Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Korea District Heating Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Korea District Heating Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 NRG Energy Inc.

Exhibit 63: NRG Energy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: NRG Energy Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: NRG Energy Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: NRG Energy Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Ramboll Group AS

Exhibit 67: Ramboll Group AS - Overview



Exhibit 68: Ramboll Group AS - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Ramboll Group AS - Key news



Exhibit 70: Ramboll Group AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Ramboll Group AS - Segment focus

10.10 Statkraft AS

Exhibit 72: Statkraft AS - Overview



Exhibit 73: Statkraft AS - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Statkraft AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Statkraft AS - Segment focus

10.11 Vattenfall AB

Exhibit 76: Vattenfall AB - Overview



Exhibit 77: Vattenfall AB - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Vattenfall AB - Key news



Exhibit 79: Vattenfall AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Vattenfall AB - Segment focus

10.12 Xylem Inc.

Exhibit 81: Xylem Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Xylem Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Xylem Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 84: Xylem Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Xylem Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology



Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

