DIT Announces New Executive Team to Pursue National Platform for Vascular Access

DALLAS, Texas, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Infusion Therapy, LLC ("DIT"), a longstanding provider of outsourced vascular access services, is excited to announce a new executive team assembled to fuel the growth of its platform. With a clinical model that strives to lower customer costs and lead to better patient outcomes, DIT is the nation's largest outsourced provider of vascular access insertions and has consistently achieved an overall success rate greater than 99%. Earlier this year, RiverGlade Capital, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, partnered with DIT to build on its reputation for clinical excellence.

Peter Harris, recently appointed as President & Chief Executive Officer, explained that "our nurses successfully and comfortably insert vascular access devices on-demand for about 100,000 patients a year, and we carefully track quality metrics to reinforce clinical excellence. Our new executive team aims to expand the use of these services to support high quality patient care in hospitals, long term care facilities, and many other locations across the nation."

Mr. Harris previously held executive positions at a dozen private equity-backed companies and served customers across the nation and the globe. He has worked at a provider of interpretation services offering more than 200 languages to support premiere healthcare organizations, the nation's largest medical adult day services provider, a hospitalist company, and the largest U.S. hospice care organization. He holds a BA from Northwestern University and a JD from Harvard Law School.

DIT's recently appointed Chief Development Officer, Tim Boes, is responsible for the company's growth and acquisitions. "We believe that we offer a compelling opportunity at DIT and look forward to expanding our model and services to a growing number of patients and healthcare organizations," said Mr. Boes, who has more than twenty years of healthcare executive experience with leading roles at national home health, nurse staffing, and medical supply organizations. Mr. Boes earned a BA in Healthcare Administration from Ithaca College.

Thomas Bumpass, Chief Financial Officer, brings a combination of public accounting experience along with 10 years of work with private-equity backed healthcare information technology companies. His experience includes finance roles at an industry leading provider of strategic sourcing, contract lifecycle management, and provider management solutions. The scope of his leadership has included multiple acquisitions and the successful sale of a business. Mr. Bumpass earned a BBA in Accounting and a Masters of Accounting from Abilene Christian University.

These three new executives join the company's Chief Operating Officer, Carla Dillard, who oversees the clinical and operational components of services delivered by DIT. As the company's longest tenured employee, Carla began working at DIT as a nurse in 2005 shortly after its inception and brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and experience to her role. Prior to joining DIT, Carla worked as a registered nurse in acute care emergency and intensive care units. Carla obtained her MSN and BSN from the University of Texas at Arlington College of Nursing, her ADN from Collin Community College of Nursing, and is Board Certified in Vascular Access (VABC) from the Vascular Access Certification Corporation.

About DIT

Dynamic Infusion Therapy, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a full service, on-demand outsourced provider of vascular access insertion services with a proven clinical model that lowers costs for its customers and leads to better patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.dynamicinfusion.com

About RiverGlade Capital

RiverGlade Capital is a private equity firm focused on control buyouts of growth-oriented, lower middle market healthcare companies. RiverGlade partners with founder-owned, high-quality, differentiated businesses that have demonstrated strong organic growth and where value can be accelerated through human capital investments, operational improvements, strategic planning, and dynamic organic and inorganic growth initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.rivergladecapital.com.

