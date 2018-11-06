Ditech Holding Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Highlights And Financial Results

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ditech Holding Corporation ("Ditech Holding" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: DHCP) today reported its third quarter 2018 financial results. View the full press release in PDF.

About Ditech Holding Corporation

Ditech Holding is an independent servicer and originator of mortgage loans and servicer of reverse mortgage loans. Based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, the Company has approximately 3,300 employees and services a diverse loan portfolio. For more information about Ditech Holding, please visit the Company's website at www.ditechholding.com. The information on the Company's website is not a part of this release.

