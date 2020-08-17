DITP helps create business opportunities, organizing the 'TILOG-LOGISTIX Online Business Matching' to invite foreign buyers to negotiate business with leading logistics operators in Thailand

BANGKOK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Somdet Susomboon, Director-General to the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, announced that amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department has continuously carried out promotional activities to boost Thailand's international trade in various aspects while conforming to social protocols. Logistics industry has proven to be a vital business accelerating Thailand's economy which has also been affected by the unfortunate circumstance. The Department, therefore, has scheduled to organize a business matching activity for Thai logistics entrepreneurs through an online platform, entitled 'TILOG-LOGISTIX Online Business Matching' for the first time in Thailand on August 26-27, 2020 and via website: www.tilog-matching.com.

"More than 50 leading logistics operators in Thailand will join the TILOG-LOGISTIX Online Business Matching. They are from various business sectors including packing, warehouse and loading, logistics IT& E-Logistics, and transportation &logistics service providers, as well as logistics start-up companies. Moreover, 58 Thai Commercial Counselors Offices worldwide will invite international entrepreneurs to join in this online trade negotiation" said the Director-General.

Interested buyers and logistics importers are welcome to view products and service information as well as register to participate in the event with Thai entrepreneurs via the website: www.tilog-matching.com from today until August 21, 2020. For more information, please contact this email: [email protected].

