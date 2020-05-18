Diva Takes Flight: First Natural Hair Care Vending Machine

BALTIMORE, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, Diva By Cindy hair care products opened the first natural hair care kiosk in the Baltimore/Washington International airport. In 2019, they revolutionized the industry by launching BWI's first natural hair automated vending machine, affirming their place in the modernization of the beauty industry.

FOUNDER, CINDY TAWIAH VENDING MACHINE AT BWI AIRPORT

Diva By Cindy is a natural and alcohol free hair care brand with extreme detangling abilities. Founder and former RN Cindy Tawiah was inspired to make nail polish and lipstick by a Chemistry teacher in Ghana, West Africa. Parental pressure led her to pursue a career in the medical field for 13 years. In 2004 Tawiah opened her first salon and later developed the brand in 2007.

BWI and Airmall have given small minority businesses such as Tawiah's, an opportunity to showcase their products and/or services. Diva By Cindy is looking forward to expanding their brand beyond its current borders and wishes to continue offering franchise opportunities for women. It is currently available at Giant, Giant Eagle, Tops, and Walmart.com , Divabycindy.com , and in automated vending machines at Arundel Mills Mall, BWI, and is soon to be launching in Sally Beauty Supply in January of 2020. Cindy Tawiah has been featured on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Baltimore's WMAR-TV, and Fox 45, and Essence Magazine.

The Diva Project, launched in 2004, is the philanthropic arm of Diva by Cindy hair care system. The Diva Project aims to heal, restore, and transform women affected by domestic violence by giving them a day of beauty and healing. A percentage of the product's proceeds go toward supporting homeless women and victims of domestic violence. There are six guiding principles that guide both Diva by Cindy and The Diva Project. They are: prayer, passion, perseverance, persistence, presence and positivity. This is all chronicled in her book: Metamorphosis: Finding Your Purpose, Finding Your Passion, Finding U. The six principles not only guide her products and inspire her philanthropy but also her life. This feel good do good hair care brand is taking off and changing the world "one diva at a time!"

Media Links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4CjRmX2QNQ&feature=youtu.be

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IiVv6_wBnXg&feature=youtu.be

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6s7b6Zfm70&feature=youtu.be

For more information contact:

Cindy Tawiah, 1-800-929-4057

[email protected]

www.divabycindy.com

