Dive Delivery Begins Backyard Drone Deliveries of Essential Goods in San Mateo & Contra Costa Counties (CA)

SAN BRUNO, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of San Mateo and Contra Costa counties in California can now sign up to participate in the trials at https://www.divedelivery.com - upon signing up, when ready, Dive Delivery will send out a Part 107 certified remote pilot to first conduct a test flight without any cargo. After a successful test, the certified remote pilot will affix a lightweight package to the drone and conduct the actual delivery drop flight. Customers will be notified before and immediately after the operation to ensure they do not walk under the drone at any time.

Utilizing advanced software, drones with lightweight packages are shown conducting deliveries

Mission planning, airspace authorization (via automated LAANC requests) and flight execution are managed by the Avision App, an iOS application typically installed on an iPad. An off-the-shelf drone is fitted with an air drop system, while release control is programmed into the Avision flight platform. The drone takes off from a predefined location via an automated waypoint mission, flies to the backyard of the residential customer, lowers into the marked location, automatically releases the package and returns to the launch location via the same flight path.

"Dive Delivery is doing groundbreaking work executing on last mile drone deliveries in the Bay Area. Working alongside a company like Dive to meet the needs of local communities in a time of crisis is really rewarding for us," says James Broniec, VP of Business Development for Avision.

For additional safety and operational visibility, Dive Delivery plans to utilize Avision's UTM platform. Once adopted by regulators, UTM technology will unlock the ability to more readily launch operations beyond visual line of sight.

Residents of Contra Costa and San Mateo counties can sign up to participate in drone delivery trials at www.divedelivery.com

Dive Delivery, a d/b/a of Airzus, Inc., is a delivery service focusing on residential and commercial sUAS (i.e. drone) delivery. Operating under existing FAA Part 107 regulations, Dive Delivery is looking to partner with cities to roll out local operations through a network of trusted, third-party certified remote pilots.

Avision is a leading provider of airspace and flight management technology for the global drone industry. The company is an FAA-approved USS (UAS service supplier) for LAANC (low altitude authorization and notification capability) powering real-time digital flight authorizations in controlled airspace. In partnership with NASA, Avision UTM (unmanned traffic management) system enables advanced air mobility. For more information visit www.avision.io

