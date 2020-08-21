Diveplane Identified as a Sample Vendor in Four Gartner 2020 Hype Cycle Reports

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diveplane, the company keeping the humanity in artificial intelligence (AI), today announced their recognition in four different Gartner Hype Cycle reports: Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, 2020; Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning, 2020; Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2020 and Hype Cycle for Privacy, 2020. The company was also named as a Cool Vendor in the 2020 Cool Vendors in AI Core Technologies report by Gartner, Inc. in April.

The AI-related Gartner Hype Cycles offer high-level overviews of different innovations and trends for CIOs as well as AI, data and analytics leaders to stay on top of key trends in the industry.

"We're very pleased with the recognition, not only of Diveplane's capabilities, but for synthetic data overall," said Diveplane Chief Commercial Officer Alan Cross. "There are so many possibilities and potential use cases for this technology, we're excited to be part of such an innovative and groundbreaking industry."



According to the Gartner Hype Cycle for Privacy, 2020 "Synthetic data, addresses the problem of volume and variety for sparse, nonexistent or difﬁcult to get data." The report further states, "Today, we see increased adoption of synthetic data approaches across industries; in particular automotive, robotics, content generation, retail, fraud, ﬁnance, defense, and logistics along with early shoots of use in development of synthetic speech and natural language data for NLP applications."

"In our opinion, recognition in these four Gartner Hype Cycles is an incredible acknowledgement of the power of the synthetic data capabilities that Diveplane possesses," added Dr. Mike Capps, Diveplane CEO. "The opportunities for this technology are endless and we're thrilled that it's being recognized."

Diveplane GEMINAI uses patented techniques to create entirely new data points from existing data that maintains statistical properties without revealing any personally identifiable information. For more information about GEMINAI and other innovative solutions from Diveplane, click here.

Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, 2020", Svetlana Sicular, Shubhangi Vashisth, 27 July 2020

Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning, 2020", Shubhangi Vashisth, et Al, 28 July 2020

Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2020", Brian Burke, et Al, 24 July 2020

Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Privacy, 2020," Bernard Woo; Bart Willemsen, 23 July 2020

Gartner, "Cool Vendors in AI Core Technologies", Farhan Choudhary, et Al, 8 April 2020

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Diveplane

Diveplane is keeping the humanity in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by Dr. Michael Capps, former President of Epic Games, in 2018 and develops technology that helps businesses and government organizations understand AI with a trainable, interpretable and auditable. Diveplane headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information on Diveplane, please visit www.diveplane.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Diveplane

Related Links

https://www.diveplane.com

