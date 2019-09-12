Divergence, the Digital Innovation Lab of Marlabs, Signs MoU With The Glimpse Group

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlabs, Inc., the digital innovation firm that specializes in providing 360-degree digital transformation frameworks, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Glimpse Group, Inc. (Glimpse) via Divergence, the digital innovation lab of Marlabs, to collaborate on the development and implantation of Virtual & Augmented Reality (VR & AR) product and services.

Divergence Labs and Glimpse will jointly implement next-gen VR & AR solutions for enterprises across different industry verticals. Divergence Labs will also provide a platform for Glimpse's VR & AR companies to showcase their innovations and access a wider customer network and industry base.

Siby Vadakekkara, CEO of Marlabs, said: "Technology is transforming industries at a rapid pace. By far, typing and clicking, has given way to touch, allowing us to interact with information than with computers. Now, rapid advancements in VR & AR are leading us to the cusp of moving from beyond tactile experiences to immersive experiences. We call this 'Invisible Interfaces'. This is the dawn of a new era of human-machine interaction, and the collaboration with Glimpse makes us future-ready."

Lyron Bentovim, President & CEO of Glimpse, said: "Glimpse's companies offer a wide range of ROI-driven VR & AR solutions to businesses and organizations across industries including, Financial Services, Education, Training, Health Care, Branding, Food & Hospitality and Manufacturing. We are excited to announce this collaboration with Marlabs and believe it will facilitate and accelerate the integration of VR & AR solutions into enterprises looking to stay ahead of the curve."

About Marlabs

Marlabs is a digital innovation company providing specialized Digital 360 frameworks to global enterprises. Headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey, Marlabs employs over 2,300 employees across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany and India. Its Digital Innovation Labs, "Divergence", helps enterprises identify, evaluate and adopt emerging technologies and generate new business ideas.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc. is a Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating entrepreneurs in the VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR entrepreneurs and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on Glimpse, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

