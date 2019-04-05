DIVERSANT Acquires Alliance Of Computer Professionals

RED BANK, N.J., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DIVERSANT, a certified minority business enterprise (MBE) and one of the largest IT staffing firms in the U.S., announced that it has acquired Alliance of Computer Professionals (ACP), a Minneapolis-based IT staffing company. This union of talent and resources will position the company to build upon its current footprint in the Minneapolis and Atlanta markets.

"We are pleased to extend a warm welcome to ACP staff employees, consultants, and clients," stated John Goullet, Chairman and Co-founder of DIVERSANT. "ACP is a great fit for our growing organization and complements our overall ability to expand our service offerings to a wider range of clients. This strategic investment enhances our capability to assist more companies with finding the right talent to support their technology projects and initiatives."

DIVERSANT was founded in 2005 and has grown significantly over the past 14 years with annual revenue of $185M. The company specializes in IT staffing including contract, and contract-to-hire placements. The firm also has a National Direct-Hire Practice.

"In addition to being a great culture fit for our employees, the integration of these two dynamic companies also provides new resources and capabilities to our organization," stated Mike Folken, owner of ACP. "By being part of a larger organization, we now have the ability to deliver additional service offerings to our clients and offer more career opportunities to our consultants and internal employees."

DIVERSANT has a national presence in the United States and operates 14 office locations. The company has 1,200 IT professionals supporting clients in 46 states nationwide. To learn more about DIVERSANT, visit www.diversant.com.

About DIVERSANT

DIVERSANT, LLC (www.diversant.com), one of the Largest IT staffing firms in the United States, partners with Fortune 500, 1000 and midmarket companies to provide IT staffing services. DIVERSANT provides talent on a contract and contract-to-hire career basis. The company also has a National Direct-Hire Practice. Follow DIVERSANT on Twitter @Diversant_LLC or connect with DIVERSANT on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Contact:

Charlean Parks

470-233-7514

cparks@diversant.com

SOURCE DIVERSANT

Related Links

http://www.diversant.com

