Diverse Biotech announces appointment of new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - Stella Vnook

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverse Biotech, Inc. www.diversebiotech.com, has announced that Stella Vnook has assumed the newly created Chief Executive Officer role. She is an Industry veteran with more than 25 years' experience. Stella has held Senior Leadership roles at most recently Assertio Pharma, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Catalent, and Merck. Stella began her career in Research and Development in the Emergency Department at Temple University Hospital, and later continued that work with oncology specialty interest at Temple/ Fox Chase Cancer Center as a pharmacist. Throughout her career has developed extensive knowledge in many different therapy categories with a particular emphasis on Oncology, Pain Management and Cardiovascular Diseases. Stella later earned her MBA with concentration in Marketing from La Salle University and accomplished numerous successful company growth initiatives, brand launches, corporate mergers, exits, and acquisitions.

"Diverse Biotech is very excited to bring Stella on board as an experienced, knowledgeable, and innovative Senior Leader. Stella will work hand in hand with the current Diverse Biotech Board to continue to build a world class, innovative, experienced Executive Team," said William Fisher, Diverse Biotech's Board Chairman.

About Diverse Biotech

Diverse Biotech is a US-based biopharmaceutical company focused on medical discoveries and the development of new molecules for the treatment of Oncology and other debilitating diseases. We are discovering and developing novel therapeutics utilizing cannabidiol (CBD) as a core component and combining it through advanced conjugate chemistry with other targeted medicines to develop new chemical entities that are theoretically more efficacious and less toxic. Our initial targets are hard-to-treat oncologic disorders including basal cell carcinoma and other Dermatology related cancers, Pancreatic cancer and Glioblastoma, where targeted therapies have proven largely unsuccessful thus far and there is significant unmet need.

