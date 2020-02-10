Diverse Biotech selected to present at upcoming BIO Meeting and announces new Gene Expression Paper Publication

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverse Biotech, Inc. www.diversebiotech.com has announced it has been selected to present at the upcoming BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York on February 11th. https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference/sessions/659395

In addition, Diverse Biotech has announced that a paper regarding cannabinoid-related gene expression was accepted by the Journal of Applied Cell Biology. The paper should be published in the next 3-4 weeks.

"We are truly excited to continue to discuss our ground-breaking technology. In addition, the gene expression paper is tremendous because it highlights that a variety of cell lines including glioblastoma, pancreatic cancer, melanoma, actinic keratosis, squamous cell carcinoma, and normal skin – all express genes that suggest they will be responsive to exogenous cannabinoid treatment," said Stella Vnook, Diverse Biotech's Chief Executive Officer.

About Diverse Biotech

Diverse Biotech is a US-based biopharmaceutical company, focused on medical discoveries and the development of new molecules for the treatment of Cancer and other debilitating diseases. Our focus is on discovering and developing novel therapeutics utilizing cannabidiol (CBD) as a core component and combining it through highly advanced chemistry with other molecules to develop new chemical entities that are theoretically more efficacious and less toxic. Our initial focus is on hard-to-treat oncologic disorders including basal cell carcinoma and other Dermatology related cancers, Pancreatic cancer and Glioblastoma, where targeted therapies have proven largely unsuccessful thus far and there is significant unmet need.

Further information about Diverse Biotech can be found at www.diversebiotech.com.

