Diverse Coalition Urging Passage Of First Ever Climate Legislation

SEATTLE, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A diverse group of business leaders, social justice advocates, environmentalists, labor and philanthropists are joining together to call on the Washington State Legislature to pass the Climate Commitment Act, the state's largest investment in creating a clean economy while generating billions of dollars that will be fairly and equitably invested across the state. The bill is being heard today in the Washington State Senate Ways and Means Committee.

The group includes the Washington Business Alliance, Clean & Prosperous Washington (CaPWA), Washington Build-Back Black Alliance (WBBBA), the Working Group on Seafood and Energy, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council, SEIU 1199 NW, and multiple environmental groups. Washington business members of the group sent a letter to the Senate Ways and Means Committee this morning urging committee members to put Washington back on a leadership path to addressing global climate change. "Despite some notable progress in addressing climate change and ushering in a clean energy economy, carbon emissions in the state are still growing. To meet the state's climate goals and those of the Paris Climate Accords, more needs to be done."



The letter, went on to say, "This bill aligns the state's climate goals with a regulatory cap on emissions that will ensure that Washington state achieves its 2030 and 2050 carbon reduction targets. The legislation will improve the productivity of Washington's economy by reducing costly energy waste, creating good jobs, improving public health and fostering equitable outcomes while providing a clear signal for business to innovate."

Business supporters signing the letter include Puget Sound Solar, McKinstry, MacDonald Miller Facility Solutions, Vulcan Inc, bp America and business associations like Northwest Energy Efficiency Council (NEEC) and American Institute of Architects (AIA) Washington Council.

MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions Vice President Perry England said, "We have lost a decade or more trying to get to a consensus on climate policy while carbon emissions have increased in Washington State. It is time to make reducing carbon emissions a priority while growing our economy. A cap and invest program will make both happen."

Washington Build-Back Black Alliance's Paula F. Sardinas said, "There can be no significant climate policy unless we have a commitment to cap and reduce emissions. But reducing the carbon footprint is not enough. We must create meaningful involvement giving affected community residents an appropriate opportunity to participate in any proposed public policy that will affect their environment and/or health." Sardinas went on to say they were proud to offer their "strong support" of this legislation which represents a significant commitment to improving the lives of marginalized people and overburdened communities.

Integrated with a transportation funding package, Senate Bill 5126 will also be the state's largest investment in mobility and climate protection, generating billions of dollars of investments into a transition to a low-carbon economy.



The Working Group on Seafood and Energy, a trade association representing seafood producers, suppliers, tribal and nontribal fishing communities, and other people who depend on healthy oceans, noted that "carbon pollution threatens productive fisheries and marine food webs that support more than 42,000 jobs and $1.7 billion in economic activity in the state, according to NOAA."



"Cap and invest is a model that is working and spreading across our country and world," said thought leader and entrepreneur David Giuliani, founder of Washington Business Alliance, inventor of Sonicare, and an early backer of the legislation. "This legislation is urgently needed and will create jobs and drive growth, by capping carbon pollution and investing in low-carbon, high-efficiency solutions to our transportation, energy, and manufacturing needs."

The full Ways and Means Committee letter can be found below and here . Additional information on the bill, supporters and other updates can also be found at this DropBox Link . Media, please contact Lee Keller for interviews at the contact information above.

More About Clean & Prosperous Washington, a project of the Washington Business Alliance

The Washington Business Alliance launched Clean & Prosperous Washington (CaPWA) in support of the Climate Commitment Act legislation. The bill was recently introduced by Governor Inslee and sponsored by Senator Reuven Carlyle (D-Seattle). We are calling for the broad participation of individuals, organizations, and businesses in shaping this legislation, and collecting signatories for a declaration of support for the policy .

Letter transmitted today to Washington State Senate Ways and Means Committee



Honorable Senator Rolfes, Chair

Honorable Senator Frockt, Vice-Chair

Honorable Senator Robinson, Vice-Chair

Honorable Senator Wilson, Ranking Member

Honorable Senator Brown, Assistant Ranking Member

Honorable Senator Honeyford, Assistant Ranking Member

Honorable Senator Schoesler, Assistant Ranking Member

Honorable Committee Members

March 15, 2021

Washington State has achieved some notable progress in addressing climate change and ushering in a clean energy economy, and yet carbon emissions in the state are still growing. To meet the state's climate goals and those of the Paris Climate Accords, more needs to be done.

The Washington State Legislature and the Ways and Means Committee is well positioned to take immediate climate action with PSSB 5126, the Climate Commitment Act. This bill aligns the state's climate goals with a regulatory cap on emissions that will ensure that Washington state achieves its 2030 and 2050 carbon reduction targets. The legislation will improve the productivity of Washington's economy by reducing costly energy waste, creating good jobs, improving public health and fostering equitable outcomes while providing a clear signal for business to innovate.

Integrated with a transportation funding package, PSSB 5126 will be the state's largest investment in mobility and climate protection, generating billions of dollars of investments into a transition to a low-carbon economy.

Recent changes to PSSB 5126 strengthen the act's commitment to advance EJ review and outcomes.

We urge you to pass PSSB 5126 and put Washington back on a leadership path to addressing global climate change.

MacDonald Miller Facility Solutions

bp America

McKinstry

UMC Inc

Pacific Mobility Group

Earth Up

Eco Consulting LLC

Pacific EV Solutions

Puget Sound Solar

Ecotope

The Jia Group

American Institute of Architects (AIA) Washington Council

Northwest Energy Efficiency Council

Pacific North Westy

Sustainable Living Innovations

Appropriate Technology Group

Sphere Solar Energy

Rick Steves Europe

Vulcan, Inc

