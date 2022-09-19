DIVERSEY PARTNERS WITH TYPSY TO PROVIDE ON-DEMAND TRAINING

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversey Europe Operations B.V. (NASDAQ: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions, announces its partnership with Typsy, an online learning experience platform with a curated library of short video lessons, created by industry experts globally.

Through this partnership, Diversey will expand its offerings for the hospitality industry to an on-demand training model, which will form part of the full suite of training solutions offered by Typsy to the hospitality industry.

Diversey's Centre of Expertise, a network of industry experts with extensive knowledge of the hygiene industry, provide application expertise, making course content available to the hospitality sector worldwide and providing training systems to support their workforce. Typsy users will benefit from greater efficiency, compliance and asset protection - through better cleaning and hygiene practices when taking courses developed and endorsed by Diversey.

"This partnership enhances Diversey's online training portfolio, integrating more than 150 lessons through expert-led videos, making learning easy and fun. The hospitality industry stands to benefit from the strengthened implementation support, from the concierge to the general manager," commented Gaetano Redaelli, Diversey's Chief Strategy Officer.

Through this partnership, Diversey becomes the exclusive supplier of cleaning and hygiene training for the Hospitality industry within the Typsy platform. "Over the past few years we've all experienced the critical role cleaning and hygiene plays in our collective well-being," said Jonathan Plowright, CEO of Typsy.com. "Our partnership with Diversey will help global hospitality businesses support their teams with the most relevant and scalable training on critical cleaning and hygiene topics.''

About Diversey

Over the course of 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service, and innovation. Diversey cleaning and hygiene products help create a safer and cleaner world for people, businesses and communities. We develop and deliver innovative products, services, and technologies that save lives and protect our environment.

Our fully-integrated suite of solutions combines patented chemicals, dosing and dispensing equipment, cleaning machines, services, and digital analysis. We are a trusted partner, serving more than 85,000 customers in over 80 countries with a network of approximately 8,500 employees globally.

About Typsy

Typsy teaches hospitality to the world. It is the world's fastest-growing online learning platform with over 1000 online lessons, courses, quizzes and certificates. Typsy is designed for Governments and Associations to support their industries with building skills capacity, for multi-national hotel and restaurant chains, learning institutions, small businesses, and individuals to upskill and cross skill. Topics range from compliance to food and beverage, leadership to marketing.

For more information about the Typsy platform, learning content and services, please visit www.typsy.com .

