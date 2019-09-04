Diversified Acquires Advanced Presentation Products, Expanding North American Footprint

In a large market with opportunity for long-term growth, the company extends its operations to Canada

KENILWORTH, N.J., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified, a leading global technology solutions provider, announces the acquisition of Advanced Presentation Products. As a top integrator in Canada for 24 years, Advanced specializes in audio visual communications solutions, service and support for enterprise, government and education clients across the country.

"When we recently partnered with Advanced on a complex next-gen solution for a large Canadian organization, I was instantly impressed," said Fred D'Alessandro, Diversified founder and CEO. "Their values of Quality, Integrity, Service and Excellence fit perfectly into our culture and I have no doubt that our success together will continue to grow in the future and provide long-term value for our clients."

David Weatherhead, Advanced president & CEO noted, "This represents the start of the next great chapter in the 24-year history of Advanced in Canada. I am incredibly proud of all that we have achieved to date and I leave knowing Diversified will take the company to great heights while I focus on building my AV rental business."

Founded in 1995, Advanced has grown into one of Canada's most respected AV systems integrator with offices based in the Toronto area. They are Canada's leader in the design and installation of audio video, digital signage and visual collaboration solutions as well as K-12 education technology including AV, IT, robotics, 3D Printing and other STEAM focused solutions.

"Welcoming the Advanced team into the Diversified family is a natural extension of our existing North American operations," Kevin Collins, Diversified's president commented. "The opportunity for Diversified to establish a basecamp in the Canadian market with the established support of such a strong organization as Advanced is very exciting."

"We are thrilled to join forces with the Diversified team," said Mark McPherson, EVP at Advanced. "The diverse solution set that this company offers to not just its clients in North America, but across the globe, is truly outstanding and something we are very proud to be a part of."

David Weatherhead will be departing from the company to pursue his other business ventures. Mark McPherson and Advanced's team of valued employees will provide tremendous value to Diversified's growth strategy with a strong focus on growing existing client business as well as utilizing Diversified's breadth of comprehensive solutions to find new opportunities.

Diversified is a leading global technology solutions provider delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions connecting today's leading enterprises to the global marketplace. Our expansive team of industry experts partners with clients from diverse markets to help them achieve the highest performance levels, enhance their operations, increase productivity and drive ROI.

Since 1993, Diversified has emerged as a global partner serving a dynamic clientele. Explore how we can connect you with your technology objectives at www.diversifiedus.com.

