Diversified Named a 2019 AV Awards International Integrator of the Year Finalist

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified, a leading global technology solutions provider, is proud to announce it has been selected as a finalist for the 2019 AV Award's International Integrator of the Year. The AV Awards have recognized excellence and innovation of the audio visual, events and production industry since 1999 and have since become one of the most talked about industry events across the globe.

"In recent years, growing our international presence to better serve our diverse client base has been a top priority," said Fred D'Alessandro, founder and CEO of Diversified. "Today, with nearly 20 percent of our workforce located outside of the United States and numerous technology hubs providing solutions in EMEA, APAC and Oceania, receiving recognition as not just one of the biggest companies in the industry, but one of the best is a true honor."

With several global enterprise clients including the likes of Google, Amazon, Nissan and Unilever, Diversified is proving itself as the company of choice for organizations who are seeking solutions that not only showcase the latest in technology trends but perhaps, more importantly, standardize experiences and support efficient workplace collaboration worldwide.

Taking on the technology needs of multinational organizations is no small challenge, but one Diversified has accepted with open arms. "I am amazed at what we have been able to do internationally in just a few short years," commented Kevin Collins, Diversified's president, chiefly responsible for growing the company's international business. "Being named a finalist for this prestigious award is a real testament to the hard work of our great team and their dedication to delivering consistent results for our clients."

The AV Awards ceremony and gala dinner will take place on 11 October at Battersea Evolution in London, where all winners will be announced.

About Diversified

Diversified is a leading global technology solutions provider delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to connect today's leading enterprises to the global marketplace. Our expansive yet unique team of industry experts partners with clients from a wide array of markets to help them achieve the highest performance levels, enhance their operations, increase productivity and drive ROI. Learn more at www.diversifiedus.com.

