Diversity Reboot 2020 Launches To Share Jobs & Create More Diverse And Inclusive Workplaces

"We've known since COVID-19 began that we would have an opportunity to rebuild our world—and our workplaces—the way they ought to be," explained Katharine Zaleski, Co-Founder and President of PowerToFly. "The incidents from the past week are horrific reminders of what 'normal' in the United States looks like. We need to do better."

The Summit will include talks from Rep. Val Demings, Arianna Huffington, Donna Brazile, Reshma Saujani, Sallie Krawcheck and more. The talks will address four main themes:

Impact will include talks from Rick Wade (Chamber of Commerce), Dr. Rockeymoore Cummings (Congressional Candidate) and more on the role of media, finance, and public policy in growing and rebuilding black and brown businesses.

The leaders speaking will share not only their action plans for building a more equitable and inclusive future, but job opportunities. On June 18th, attendees will join a virtual Career Fair to meet with hiring managers from brands including Snap, EY, Dell and ServiceNow.

"Leaders and companies are joining us to walk the walk," said PowerToFly Co-Founder and CEO, Milena Berry. "We're focused on creating jobs and connecting people, especially diverse women, with leaders who can support them at this critical time."

You can learn more about the Summit and register for free here .

PowerToFly was founded to help companies build and retain more diverse teams. Major brands leverage the PowerToFly platform to host events and reach a database of over 25 million profiles.

