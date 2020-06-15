Diversity Reboot Summit Launches Today To Demand Anti-Racism And Gender Equality Across Workplaces

"As white women founders of a platform that helps companies become more diverse, equitable, and inclusive, we're aware of how our white privilege can perpetuate an all-too-frequent pattern of 'diversity' efforts that place white women at the forefront," said PowerToFly President Katharine Zaleski, speaking on behalf of her and her Co-Founder, CEO Milena Berry.

Berry added, "Beyond facilitating the conference, we're passing the mic to Black women, a few white allies, trans folks, and people of color to encourage others to step into their privilege, listen, and learn about what must happen for lasting change."

Speakers & talks include:

Donna Brazile & Jamal Simmons , "Building An America That Ought To Be" ( June 15th at 12pm, EDT )

& , "Building An America That Ought To Be" ( ) Sherrell Dorsey & LaBrina Loving , "Empty Allyship: Using Data Journalism To Reveal Truth Over Rhetoric" ( June 15th at 2pm, EDT )

& , "Empty Allyship: Using Data Journalism To Reveal Truth Over Rhetoric" Angelica Ross , "Combating Institutional Racism As LGBTQI Leaders" ( June 15th at 4:30PM, EDT )

, "Combating Institutional Racism As LGBTQI Leaders" ( ) Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings & Licy Do Canto, "Racism, Inequality and Building Racial Justice in America" ( June 17th at 12pm EDT )

& Licy Do Canto, "Racism, Inequality and Building Racial Justice in America" ( ) Patrice Peck , "Negotiating For Racial Justice Within Companies" ( June 17th , 4:30 PM EDT )

, "Negotiating For Racial Justice Within Companies" ( ) Lettie Shumate & Dionna Smith , "How To Spread And Practice Anti-Racism" ( June 17th at 5pm EDT )

& , "How To Spread And Practice Anti-Racism" ) Representative Val Demings , "Supporting Diverse Women To Lead Us Out Of This Crisis" ( June 17th at 6pm EDT )

Berry and Zaleski added, "We started planning this in March, knowing that action has been long overdue. Thanks to the momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement, people are finally starting to pay attention."

