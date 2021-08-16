Diverzify Adds Flooring Solutions To National Network of Acclaimed Commercial Facility Service Brands

"We are extremely excited to join forces with the legendary Flooring Solutions brand," said Randall Weis, president of sales and business development for Diverzify. "Their strong reputation for business and performance excellence across the Carolinas has built a blue-chip roster of satisfied clients. The introduction of Diverzify's extended resources and capabilities will benefit current and new clients with an even broader range of services with the same great experience and satisfaction."

Flooring Solutions has earned the trust and admiration of peers and clients across the greater Carolinas through uncompromising excellence and value across comprehensive project services for more than 20 years. Current services include project specification and fulfillment to assure the best material performance and aesthetics, project management that assures on-time performance an results as-expected, expert installation from trained, experienced technicians, and comprehensive maintenance services to assure long-life performance of flooring and facility.

"We are proud of the Flooring Solutions achievements to-date and look forward to delivering even more performance excellence to a broader range of clients," said Ed Woolley, president and CEO at Flooring Solutions, Inc. "The decision to partner with Diverzify is based on our determination to maintain our traditional standards of excellence while gaining the compatible resources allowing us to expand services in ways we wouldn't have been able to efficiently achieve on our own."

The Diverzify business model unifies distinguished commercial facility service brands with an innovative technology platform and the shared services of leading business professionals. Combined, these systems ease traditional independent operator burdens and allow them to focus on the performance excellence of their business. Additionally, independent business operators join an exclusive league within Diverzify to collaborate with entrepreneurial peers on operational best practices and contribute to future business innovations.

Diverzify is an innovative modular business structure anchored by an advanced shared-services digital platform that links and powers a network of company locations, Diverzify+, and established market brands that include RD Weis Companies, Lane's Floor Coverings and Interiors, Floors by Beckers, Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS), Kenny Floor Covering, CCS Floors, Kiefer USA, Select Prefab Solutions (SPS), and Flooring Solutions. The collaborative structure of shared intellectual and physical resources, including the largest direct labor force in North America, enables Diverzify to solve virtually any commercial flooring challenge, from creation to ongoing services, with unprecedented consistency and performance quality.

About Diverzify

Formed largely through the combined assets, operations, and resources of commercial flooring industry leaders, Diverzify is an advanced-model vertically integrated commercial flooring resource to commercial construction and facility management professionals worldwide. Currently represented through U.S. service locations with approximately 1,500 employees and service providers, the Diverzify enterprise blends traditional craftsmen service quality with advanced proprietary technologies to establish a new standard of service for the commercial flooring industry. Diverzify market service brands include Diverzify+, RD Weis Companies, Professional Athletic Sports Surfaces (PASS), Floors by Beckers, Lane's Floor Coverings, Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS), Kenny Floor Covering, Kiefer USA, and Select Prefab Solutions (SPS), Epoxy Systems, International, and Flooring Solutions.

