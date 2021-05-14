Divestment By Sasol South Africa Ltd of a 30% Interest in the Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Investments Company (Pty) Ltd (ROMPCO)

JOHANNESBURG, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol is pleased to announce that Sasol South Africa Ltd ("SSA"), a major subsidiary of Sasol, has concluded a sale and purchase agreement ("SPA") in terms of which SSA has agreed to sell a 30% interest ("Sale Shares") in ROMPCO to an acquisition vehicle beneficially owned by a consortium, comprising Reatile Group Proprietary Limited ("Reatile Group") and the IDEAS Fund managed by African Infrastructure Investment Managers Proprietary Limited ("IDEAS Fund") (collectively the "Reatile Consortium") (the "Proposed Transaction").

SSA will retain a 20% shareholding in ROMPCO and will continue to operate and maintain the pipeline in terms of the commercial agreement between Sasol and ROMPCO, which is independent of the Proposed Transaction. Sasol's agreements with ROMPCO to transport gas to Secunda are unaffected by the Proposed Transaction and the tariffs remain as per the said agreements, which were approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) (or are approved by NERSA from time to time).

The Sale Shares will, subject to certain adjustments, be sold for a consideration comprising an initial amount of R4,145 billion and a deferred payment of up to R1 billion payable if certain agreed milestones are achieved by 30 June 2024.

The Proposed Transaction is subject to the pre-emptive rights on the Sale Shares held by the other shareholders of ROMPCO, being the South African Gas Development Company (SOC) Limited and Companhia Moçambicana de Gasoduto S.A.R.L.

The Proposed Transaction will thereafter be subject to the fulfilment of customary conditions precedent, including, inter alia:

i. competition / anti-trust approvals in the relevant jurisdictions;

ii. all necessary consents of third parties including governmental authorities; and

iii. no material adverse change having occurred or, if such a change has occurred, it has been satisfactorily remedied if capable of remedy.

The SPA contains representations, warranties and indemnities given by SSA in favour of Reatile Consortium, which are standard for a transaction of this nature.

It is expected that the Proposed Transaction will become effective during the second half of calendar year 2021.

The Proposed Transaction is part of Sasol's strategy-led divestment programme. Sasol remains fully committed to its operations in Mozambique, which continue to be integral to Sasol's gas strategy.

About the Reatile Consortium

Reatile Group is a 100% black-owned, 30% black woman owned South African investment holding company focused on the energy, petrochemical and industrial sectors. It has a proven track record of successfully operating, maintaining/managing and growing a portfolio of energy investments alongside some of the largest energy companies in South Africa and the world.

IDEAS Fund is one of South Africa's largest domestic infrastructure equity funds which invests in economic infrastructure, social infrastructure and renewable energy infrastructure in the Southern African Development Community region. IDEAS Fund is managed by African Infrastructure Investment Managers (Pty) Ltd, a subsidiary of Old Mutual Alternative Investments Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

