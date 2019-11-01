Divine Fortune Jackpot Hits Again On PlaySugarHouse.com As Pennsylvania Man Wins $146,655 On $2 Bet

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Divine Fortune continues to live up to its name with a Pennsylvania man hitting the jackpot on PlaySugarHouse.com just days after the largest Divine Fortune jackpot ever in the U.S. was hit in the same state. The 62 year-old Hilldale man was playing for just 23 minutes when he hit the jackpot with a $2 bet, winning $146,655. The win comes less than a week after a 62 year-old Canton woman won $376,893, largest Divine Fortune jackpot ever, while playing a $1 bet on PlaySugarHouse.com.

"Divine Fortune just continues to pay out," said Mattias Stetz, C.O.O. of Rush Street Interactive, the site's operator. "It's incredible. These back-to-back wins on $1 and $2 bets prove that anyone can win, regardless of how much is bet. With multiple jackpots struck in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, it's been a really exciting couple of months."

This is the seventh online progressive Divine Fortune jackpot struck on PlaySugarHouse.com in Pennsylvania in two months, with the first five happening within just two weeks. Last week, a New Jersey cancer survivor hit the Divine Fortune jackpot for the third time in less than six months on NJ's PlaySugarHouse.com, winning $139,852.

Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition, RSI was the first company to launch legal online sportsbooks both in Pennsylvania (PlaySugarHouse.com) and Indiana (BetRivers.com) as well as being the first to open a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (@ Rivers Casino in Schenectady). RSI also operates in-casino sportsbooks at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, and most recently, at the historic French Lick Resort in Indiana. RSI was the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (Rushbet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform currently deployed at the group's affiliated land-based casinos and selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com.

