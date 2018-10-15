Divorce Lawyer Joseph Waters Joins Family Law Firm Goldberg Jones

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Family law firm Goldberg Jones is excited to announce divorce lawyer Joseph Waters has joined their San Diego office.

A fantastic addition to the firm, he will be a valuable resource for the husbands and fathers of San Diego and the surrounding areas.

A 20-year decorated veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Joseph Waters is prepared for whatever a case throws at him. With a thorough knowledge and experience in family law, he's equally skilled in the courtroom as at the mediation table. An efficient, compassionate divorce attorney, Waters approaches each case with a tactical eye.

Managing attorney Zephyr Hill says, "Joseph is a razor-sharp strategist. He quickly recognizes what a case, and more importantly what a client needs and creates a plan of action to help them realize their ultimate goals."

In addition to his military service, Waters received his bachelor's degree in computer information from Park University. Following that accomplishment, he earned his juris doctor from Concord Law School in Los Angeles.

Competitive and devoted to his clients, Joseph Waters will put his skills to excellent use fighting for the husbands and fathers of San Diego in divorce, custody, and other family law cases.

About Goldberg Jones:

Since being founded in 1996, Goldberg Jones has grown from three-person startup to a multi-state family law firm with offices in Seattle, Portland, and San Diego. With dozens of attorneys, we exclusively practice family law with an emphasis on protecting the rights of husbands and fathers in divorce, child custody, and other family law cases.

We pride ourselves on direct client contact, accessibility, and responsiveness to our clients' needs. Our divorce attorneys in Washington, Oregon, and California are knowledgeable and aggressive in protecting the rights of husbands and fathers. For more information, please visit: https://www.goldbergjones-sandiego.com/.

