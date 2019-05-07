Divurgent Announces Microsoft Gold Level Partnership

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Divurgent is excited to announce the addition of Gold Partnership with Microsoft, an honor that distinguishes the firm as a recognized leader in the implementation of Microsoft technologies. The company will continue to grow their technical competencies to align to the ever-changing technology platforms; from Windows 10 migrations to the integrated collaboration tool, Teams, they are now positioned to support and partner long term with their clients.

"We are excited about the growth and breadth of services this brings to Divurgent," Emily Carlson, Principal Consultant.

Divurgent's Windows 10 Solutions offer clients a proven, cost-conscious approach for the seamless upgrade of Windows 7 to Windows 10. Their team of experienced Windows and Migration Experts work hand-in-hand with clients to establish thorough project plans that consider organizational governance system planning, available technologies, opportunities to make new technology investments, and a top-to-bottom implementation design and deployment plan that allows clients to focus on the day-to-day knowing their network is secure and in good hands during a highly-complex technology migration.

As a management consulting firm focused exclusively on improving healthcare, Ralph Whalen, Vice President of Consulting Services says, "We continuously ensure our clients operate at the highest possible quality. In doing so, we work to support movement to new solutions from old and always look to employ innovative uses of Information Technology."

As a certified resource, the firm will bring industry expertise to their clients, offering solutions and training opportunities. Divurgent will host a "Teams 101" webinar Friday, May 10 at 12PM, EST. To learn more about Microsoft Teams training opportunities available through Divurgent, email events@divurgent.com.

Divurgent is not the typical healthcare consulting firm. As a nationally recognized company, we are committed to healthcare evolution, and the strategies and processes that make it possible. We help our clients evolve in payment and delivery reform, as well as patient engagement, providing a higher quality of care, lower cost of care, and healthier communities.

Focused on the business of hospitals, health systems, and affiliated providers, Divurgent believes successful outcomes are derived from powerful partnerships. Recognizing the unique culture that every organization offers, we leverage the depth of our experienced consulting team to create customized solutions that best meet our client's goals. Utilizing best practices and methodologies, we help improve our client's operational effectiveness, financial performance, and quality of patient care. For more information about Divurgent, visit us at www.divurgent.com.

